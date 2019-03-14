Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump to tour tank plant, hold fundraiser in Ohio

March 14, 2019 10:56 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to travel to Ohio next week to highlight his investments in defense spending and to raise money for his re-election bid.

The White House says Trump will tour and deliver remarks at the Lima Army Tank Plant, the nation’s last remaining tank manufacturing facility. Earlier this year the Pentagon announced a $714 million order to upgrade M1 Abrams tanks at the plant, which the White House says is leading to the hiring of hundreds of new workers.

Trump’s re-election fundraiser, which will also benefit the Republican National Committee, will be held in Canton, Ohio on Wednesday. Trump is stepping up his re-election efforts as his campaign hire staff and builds infrastructure in anticipation of a bitter 2020 fight.

