Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Turkey dismisses US warning over S-400 Russian missiles

March 7, 2019 2:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed U.S. threats to cancel the sale of high-tech F-35 jets to Turkey, saying his country will move ahead with the purchase of Russian S-400 air-defense missiles.

In an interview with Kanal 24 television late Wednesday, Erdogan also said Turkey could consider purchasing the more advanced S-500 system in the future.

The U.S. has issued a series of warnings to Turkey over its purchase of the S-400. The U.S. and other NATO allies say it isn’t compatible with allied systems and poses a security threat.

The issue has aggravated already souring relations with Ankara, including tensions over Syria.

Advertisement

Erdogan said: “The S-400 is a done deal, there can be no turning back. … Perhaps after the S-400, we will go for the S-500.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|13 The 2019 National Environmental Justice...
3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.