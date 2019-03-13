Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UAW president ‘saddened and irritated’ by bribery scandal

March 13, 2019 3:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers president says he is “deeply saddened and irritated” by a corruption scandal in which union officials are accused of accepting bribes from Fiat Chrysler executives.

Gary Jones made a statement to the media Wednesday at the UAW’s national bargaining convention in Detroit. According to Jones, the union is “engaged in comprehensive reforms to make sure that this behavior never happens again.”

Jones didn’t take questions from reporters.

UAW official Nancy Johnson in December was sentenced to a year in prison. She and others were charged in a scheme to strip millions from a Detroit worker training center financed by Fiat Chrysler. The government says Johnson spent $1,100 on a pair of shoes and $1,200 for spa services. She served on a 2015 UAW negotiating committee.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.