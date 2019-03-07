Listen Live Sports

UK far-right activist faces contempt of court charge

March 7, 2019 10:45 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s top law officer says far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon should be charged with contempt of court.

Yaxley-Lennon, who uses the pseudonym Tommy Robinson, was arrested and jailed in May for potentially prejudicing a trial after broadcasting live on Facebook outside the trial of men accused of sexually abusing teenage girls.

A court later freed him and said the case should be looked at again. In October a judge referred the decision to Attorney General Geoffrey Cox.

Cox said Thursday there were “strong grounds to bring fresh contempt of court proceedings.”

Yaxley-Lennon founded the anti-Islam English Defense League and has built a large online following with links to international white nationalist and far-right movements.

Last week Facebook removed Yaxley-Lennon’s page and his Instagram profile for violating policies forbidding hate speech.

