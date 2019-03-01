Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UK FM meets Yemen rebels in Oman to discuss port city truce

March 1, 2019 11:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni rebels say their representatives have met with British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in Oman’s capital, Muscat, to discuss the situation in and around Yemen’s key port city of Hodeida.

The rebels, known as Houthis, say they have discussed the implementation of peace deals from December talks with Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

The U.N. said in February that Yemen’s warring sides have agreed on the first stage of a mutual pullout of forces from Hodeida.

Both sides agreed to a cease-fire in December, as well as a prisoner exchange that has yet to take place. Both sides have traded accusations of hindering the deals.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Yemen has been embroiled in a stalemated war pitting a Saudi-led coalition against Iran-backed rebels, known as Houthis, since March 2015.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.