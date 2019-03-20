Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Ukraine introduces new sanctions against Russia

March 20, 2019 4:29 pm
 
KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has ordered new sanctions against Russian companies and individuals involved in construction and other activities in Crimea.

Top Russian lawmakers are among the people potentially affected by the decree President Petro Poroshenko’s signed on Wednesday. It targeted those involved in building a bridge from Russia to Crimea and a November incident on the Black Sea in which Russia seized Ukrainian navy vessels and their crews.

Individuals involved in staging local elections in areas of eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russia separatists were also targeted. Russia has thrown its weight behind the separatists.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 in a move that Ukraine and almost all of the world views as illegal. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Black Sea peninsula Monday to mark the fifth anniversary of the annexation.

