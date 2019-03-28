Listen Live Sports

UN council adopts resolution to combat terrorist financing

March 28, 2019 10:41 am
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution aimed at strengthening global efforts to combat the numerous and new ways that terrorist groups raise funds to finance their operations.

The French-drafted resolution approved Thursday orders all countries to ensure that their domestic laws are sufficient to prosecute and penalize those responsible for directly or indirectly financing “terrorist organizations or individual terrorists for any purpose.”

It also demands that the U.N.’s 193 member states ensure that all measures they take to combat terrorism and its financing comply with international humanitarian, human rights and refugee law.

The Security Council has addressed terrorist financing in resolutions since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the Unite States but this is the first to focus solely on the issue.

