Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UN food agency cites progress in Yemen

March 21, 2019 1:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — The head of the U.N.’s World Food Program says progress has been made in Yemen, months after he accused Houthi rebels of stealing food from the hungry by diverting aid.

David Beasley, the executive director of the WFP, nevertheless told The Associated Press in Cairo on Thursday that Yemen is “far from being out of the deep, dark abyss.”

As the WFP is scaling up its operations in Yemen, covering almost 10 million people described as “severely food insecure,” the agency has been sending special teams to monitor aid delivery.

In December, the WFP threatened to suspend some aid shipments if the Houthis did not investigate and stop theft and fraud in food distribution.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Iran-backed Houthis have been at war with a Saudi-led coalition for four years.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1970: Nixon bans cigarette advertising on TV and radio

Get our daily newsletter.