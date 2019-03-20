Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
UN says 122,600 Afghans in need of aid after severe floods

March 20, 2019 2:40 am
 
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A U.N. humanitarian agency says recent flooding in Afghanistan has left more than 122,600 people in need of assistance.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement late on Tuesday that the flooding has affected 14 out of the country’s 34 provinces. Thousands of houses have been destroyed or damaged.

Heavy snowfall across Afghanistan this winter had cut off many areas, raising fears of severe floods in the spring. So far this year, 63 people have died as heavy rains and flooding swept away their homes.

Abdul Ahaad Walizada, police spokesman in western Herat province, says at least 13 people, including women and children, died there.

