Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UN urges Libyans to work for peace at National Conference

March 26, 2019 5:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is calling on all Libyans to put aside their differences and use next month’s National Conference to work toward peace.

The council on Tuesday urged all those attending the April 14-16 conference in Ghadames near the border with Algeria “to come together to engage in good faith in this Libyan-led, Libyan-owned process.”

The U.N. envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame, urged rival factions last week to seize the conference’s “crucial opportunity” to unite the country and chart a roadmap to elections and peace after years of division and chaos.

If the opportunity isn’t seized, he warned that the only options are “prolonged stalemate or conflict.”

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Security Council backed Salame’s efforts “to mediate a political way forward in Libya that would lead to credible and peaceful elections.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.