Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks down, trade gap widens, ADP: jobs slowed

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks continued to fall in midday trading on Wall Street as losses for health care and technology companies offset more gains for retailers.

General Electric fell 6.6 percent after the CEO said it will be left with no extra funds in 2019 and Exxon Mobil fell 2 percent after the company said it would increase spending.

Retailers continued to make gains. Abercrombie & Fitch surged 22 percent after reporting results that were much better than analysts expected.

ADP-EMPLOYMENT

Survey: US businesses added a solid 183,000 jobs last month

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses added a solid 183,000 jobs in February, a private survey found, a sign that companies continued hiring even as economic growth likely slowed.

Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that last month’s job gains were down from the 300,000 added in January, a figure that was revised up sharply from 213,000.

Hiring occurred across all major industries tracked by ADP, including professional and business services, which includes high-paying fields such as accounting and engineering, and which gained 49,000 jobs. Education and health care added 37,000.

The ADP covers only private businesses and often diverges from official figures, which also include government hiring. The government is scheduled to release its employment report Friday, which analysts forecast will show a gain of 183,000 jobs, according to data provider FactSet.

TRADE GAP

US trade gap shot up 19 percent in December

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit jumped nearly 19 percent in December, pushing the trade imbalance for all of 2018 to widen to a decade-long high of $621 billion.

The Commerce Department says the gap between what the United States sells and what it buys from other countries rose to $59.8 billion in December from $50.3 billion in November.

President Donald Trump imposed tariffs last year on foreign steel, aluminum and Chinese products on the belief that these import taxes would ultimately reduce the trade imbalance. But the trade gap on goods surged to record highs last year with China ($419.2 billion), Mexico ($81.5 billion) and the European Union ($169.3 billion).

December’s trade imbalance worsened because U.S. imports rose 2.1 percent, while exports to other countries fell 1.9 percent.

NET NEUTRALITY LEGISLATION

Democrats unveil bill to restore ‘net neutrality’ rules

NEW YORK (AP) — Top Democrats in the House and Senate are announcing a new bill to restore the 2015 “net neutrality” rules that Trump-era regulators repealed.

The 2015 Federal Communications Commission regulation barred internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T and Comcast from playing favorites with websites and apps. A Republican-controlled FCC overturned the rules in 2017. Tech companies and nearly two dozen states then sued the FCC; that case is still ongoing.

If the bill passed the Democratic-controlled House, it would face a tough challenge in the Senate, where Republicans have the majority. The White House also supported the repeal of the net neutrality rules in 2017.

Still, having the bill in play could highlight net neutrality as an issue as the 2020 campaigns get going.

TRUMP MILEAGE STANDARDS

EPA says 2017 model year vehicle mileage increased slightly

DETROIT (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says the average gas mileage for the fleet of new U.S. vehicles rose slightly in 2017 to a record 24.9 mpg.

But an environmental group says the 0.2 mpg increase fell short of the 1 mpg jump required under Obama-era rules.

The EPA says in a statement that the performance raises concerns about the industry’s ability to meet, in a cost-effective way, future requirements put in place by the Obama administration. The EPA has proposed freezing the standards at 2021 levels through 2026.

The EPA says automakers met the Obama-era standards. But the Safe Climate Campaign says that happened only because the companies used zero-emissions vehicle and other credits for technology not measured in EPA mileage tests.

GENERAL MOTORS – RESTRUCTURING

Gut-wrenching day as Ohio GM plant closes

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — It’s an emotional day for 1,700 auto workers at a General Motors plant where production is being stopped after more than 50 years.

The last Chevrolet Cruze built at GM’s plant near Youngstown comes off the assembly line today.

GM plans to shut down the plant as well as four others in North America by early next year.

What’s not known is whether the plant in Ohio will ever reopen.

DOLLAR TREE-STORE CLOSINGS

Dollar Tree to close up to 390 Family Dollar stores

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Dollar Tree is closing up to 390 Family Dollar stores this year and rebranding about 200 others under the Dollar Tree name.

The company closed 84 Family Dollar stores in the fourth quarter, 37 more than originally planned. The company has said that it will renovate at least 1,000 stores this year.

Dollar Tree Inc., based in Chesapeake, Virginia, acquired Family Dollar in 2015 for almost $9 billion.

The company said Wednesday that it’s seeking rent concessions from landlords at the 84 stores closed late last year and if it doesn’t get them, it’ll speed up the pace of store closings to as many as 390 locations.

APPLE-APP STORE BACKLASH

iPhone sales are falling, and Apple’s app fees might be next

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As iPhone sales slip, Apple has been positioning its booming digital-services business as its new profit engine. But there could be a snag in that plan.

A brewing backlash against the rich commissions Apple earns from all purchases and subscriptions made via iPhone apps could undercut the app store, which generates about a third of the company’s services revenue.

Late last year, Netflix rebelled against Apple’s fees, which can range from 15 percent to 30 percent. Analysts fear other companies may follow.

Attorneys representing consumers in a pending Supreme Court case also charge that Apple is an unfair monopolist in the market for iPhone apps. An adverse decision could open a legal door that might eventually force Apple to cut its generous commissions.

VEGAS-ELON MUSK-TUNNEL

Elon Musk firm pitched to build transit system in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Entrepreneur Elon Musk’s dream of an express tunnel transit system could finally become a reality in Las Vegas after major setbacks in other cities.

Las Vegas’ tourism agency is recommending that an enterprise backed by the billionaire receive a contract to build and operate an underground tunnel system using autonomous electric vehicles to whisk people around a mega convention center.

The project could later be expanded to the city’s famous casino-filled corridor.

If approved, the system of just over a mile long would debut by January 2021 at the facility that hosts more than 1 million people every year.

WORLD ECONOMY

World economic growth forecasts cut amid trade concerns

PARIS (AP) — A top economic watchdog has cut its forecasts for global economic growth due to the impact of trade disputes, Brexit and weakening demand in Europe and China.

The OECD said it expects global growth of 3.3 percent this year, down from its forecast of 3.5 percent in November.

That would be a slowdown from last year’s 3.6 percent.

The OECD slashed its forecasts particularly for Germany and Italy. Italy’s economy is expected to contract this year.

The U.S. forecast was trimmed 0.1 percentage points to a still-robust 2.6 percent.

OECD’s chief economist Laurence Boone said “the global economy is facing increasingly serious headwinds.”

CHINA-FOREIGN INVESTMENT

China says new law will bar demands for technology handover

BEIJING (AP) — China says it will bar government authorities from demanding overseas companies hand over technology secrets in exchange for market share.

The Vice Chairman of the Cabinet’s economic planning agency told reporters on Wednesday that the provision will be contained in a foreign investment law.

Accusations that China demands the disclosure of technology secrets are a key stumbling point in the U.S.-China trade dispute that has seen a major disruption in commerce between the world’s two largest economies.

BREXIT-EUROPE

EU says talks with UK ‘difficult’ as Brexit impasse drags on

LONDON (AP) — The European Union says “difficult” talks with Britain have failed to break the Brexit deadlock, less than a week before U.K. lawmakers are due to approve or reject the government’s divorce deal with the bloc.

Britain’s chief law officer, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, said that discussions with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier had been “robust”, adding that the two sides would be “resuming talks soon.”

Britain is due to leave the bloc on March 29. But the U.K. Parliament has so far rejected a divorce deal laying out the terms of an orderly departure and a transition period for businesses to adjust to new trade rules.

