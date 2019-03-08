Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

US stocks sink following surprisingly weak jobs report

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are falling as signs piled up that the global economy is hitting the brakes, headlined by a surprisingly weak report on the U.S. job market.

The S&P was on track for its fifth straight decline, which would be its longest losing streak in nearly four months. It followed the lead of other markets around the world after Chinese stocks plunged amid worries about slowing growth in the world’s second-largest economy. Just a day earlier, investors’ concerns were focused on Europe after the central bank there slashed its forecast for economic growth this year.

The market’s momentum has stalled this week after enjoying a sharp bounce back at the start of this year. This week’s losses for the S&P are the worst since December, but not as severe as they were then, when worries were peaking about a slowing global economy and that interest rates may rise too quickly. Since then, the Federal Reserve helped calm some of the worries by pledging to be patient in raising interest rates.

Analysts are debating whether these latest moves are the last gasps for the longest bull market on record for U.S. stocks, which began 10 years ago this weekend, or if it’s just the latest hurdle to muddle through.

ECONOMY-JOBS REPORT

US adds just 20K jobs; unemployment dips to 3.8 pct.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite the tepid pace of hiring in February, the government’s monthly jobs report included several positive signs that point to a still-sturdy employment market and economy: Average hourly pay last month rose 3.4 percent from a year earlier, the sharpest year-over-year increase in a decade.

The unemployment rate also fell to 3.8 percent, near the lowest level in five decades, from 4 percent in January.

The slowdown in hiring, though, might have been depressed by harsh winter weather and the partial shutdown of the government.

Last month’s weak gain came after employers had added a blockbuster 311,000 jobs in January, the most in nearly a year. And over the past three months, job growth has averaged a solid 186,000, enough to lower the unemployment rate over time.

Last month’s pullback in hiring does follow signs that U.S. economic growth is slowing because of a weaker global economy, a trade war between the United States and China and signs of caution among American consumers. Those factors have led many economists to forecast weaker growth in the first three months of this year.

HOME CONSTRUCTION

US housing starts climbed 18.6 percent in January

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. housing starts jumped 18.6 percent in January, as builders ramped up construction of single-family houses to the fastest pace in eight months.

The Commerce Department says January ground breakings occurred at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.23 million. Home construction rebounded sharply from December, when the annual rate was just 1.04 million.

The rebound after December’s plunge fueled optimism among economists that new-home sales will improve in 2019. The low 3.8 percent unemployment rate has provided a stable economy that has increased interest from would-be buyers, but affordability challenges from high prices and tight inventories have restricted sales. Analysts see the possibility for new construction to ease these pressures and increase sales.

The housing market was hurt for much of 2018 by rising mortgage rates, which made it costlier to purchase a home. But average rates have declined since early November and the average 30-year rate was 4.41 percent this week, providing a possible boost for home buying this year.

Most of the new construction came from single-family houses, which were being built at the strongest rate since May 2018. Still, overall housing starts in January were slightly below the 2018 total of 1.24 million as the pace of apartment construction slowed.

Permits for construction, an indicator of future activity, improved 1.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.35 million. The permits suggest additional apartment construction in the coming months, as that segment accounted for the gains. Single-family permits fell 2.1 percent in January to an annual rate of 812,000.

E-CIG PATENT LAWSUIT

E-cigarette maker accuses Reynolds of patent infringement

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — An Ohio manufacturer of electronic cigarettes has accused the R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company of patent infringement.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Fuma sued the North Carolina-based subsidiary of Reynolds American in federal court on Wednesday.

The lawsuit says Fuma and Reynolds entered into a confidentiality agreement in 2010 that allowed Reynolds to review Fuma’s e-cigarette designs as part of a potential investment or joint venture. Fuma says Reynolds then copied its design for use in Vuse products.

Vuse debuted in 2012 and has become the second highest-selling e-cigarette on the U.S. market. Fuma’s patent was awarded in 2017.

Fuma is requesting a permanent injunction against Vuse, as well as damages of an unspecified amount.

AMERICAN AIRLINES-OVERHEAD BINS

American Airlines grounds 14 planes to fix overhead bins

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) —American Airlines grounded 14 planes to fix shoddy work on the overhead bins, leading to the cancellation of nearly 40 flights.

American says it spotted problems with the quality of a vendor’s work on the bins of two Boeing 737-800s, and grounded 12 more jets that had been worked on by the same vendor.

The president of the American mechanics’ union says the bins pop open and poorly installed battery cables could chafe and catch fire.

American isn’t identifying the vendor, but KXAS-TV reports that Aviation Technical Services, based near Seattle, confirms it did the work.

BREXIT

UK leader warns Brexit may never happen unless deal approved

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May tried to pressure U.K. lawmakers Friday to support her Brexit deal, warning that Britain may never leave the European Union if they vote down the agreement next week.

Battling to stave off a second defeat for the unpopular deal, May also implored the EU to help her make “one more push” to get the agreement through a skeptical Parliament.

The EU is unwilling to reopen the 585-page agreement, and last-minute negotiations have stalled, with the bloc’s leaders saying Britain hasn’t provided concrete proposals.

British lawmakers are due to vote for a second time Tuesday on the deal, which they overwhelmingly rejected in January.

If Parliament throws out the deal again, lawmakers will vote on whether to leave the EU without an agreement — an idea likely to be rejected — or to ask the EU to delay Brexit beyond the scheduled March 29 departure date.

May acknowledged that, even if her deal passes next week, time will be tight to pass the necessary legislation needed to make Brexit a reality on March 29.

SPACEX-CREW CAPSULE

SpaceX crew capsule ends test flight with ocean splashdown

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s slick new crew capsule has returned to Earth, ending its first test flight with an old-fashioned splashdown. The Dragon capsule undocked from the International Space Station early Friday. Six hours later, the capsule carrying a test dummy landed into the Atlantic off the coast of Florida.

SpaceX employees cheered and applauded at company headquarters near Los Angeles when the red and white parachutes popped opened. The crowd went wild when splashdown occurred on time and the capsule was seen floating upright.

It was the first time in 50 years that a capsule designed for astronauts returned from space by landing in the Atlantic. Apollo 9 — which orbited Earth in preparation for the moon landings — splashed down near the Bahamas on March 13, 1969.

Space station astronauts have been stuck riding Russian rockets since NASA’s shuttles retired eight years ago. NASA is counting on SpaceX and Boeing to start launching astronauts this year.

Friday morning’s splashdown was the final hurdle of SpaceX’s test flight. While improvements still need to be made, the company aims to fly NASA astronauts Bob Behnken (BENK’-en) and Doug Hurley on the next demo flight.

A small blue and green plush toy shaped like Earth — which SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk termed, a zero-gravity indicator — was left behind on the space station. Behnken and Hurley will bring it back on their flight.

SpaceX plans to start launching astronauts later this year.

ELECTION 2020-ELIZABETH WARREN

Warren says tech giants have ‘too much power,’ need breakup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren says the technology industry is too heavily concentrated among the biggest companies and that she has a plan to address that.

The Massachusetts senator is proposing legislation targeting tech giants with annual revenue of $25 billion or more.

It would limit their ability to expand and break up what she calls “anti-competitive mergers” — such as Facebook’s purchase of Instagram, and Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods.

Warren says the biggest tech companies have “too much power over our economy, our society, and our democracy,” and that they’ve “bulldozed competition, used our private information for profit, and tilted the playing field against everyone else.”

She’s releasing her plan before a visit to New York City, where Amazon recently scrapped their plans to open a new headquarters.

NORWAY-OIL

Norway’s $1 trillion fund to dump oil and gas shares

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Norway’s $1 trillion wealth fund, the biggest of its kind in the world, will begin dumping shares in oil and gas companies, but stopped short of barring major producers like ExxonMobil and Chevron.

The fund is looking to sell some $7.5 billion in shares in 134 energy companies over time.

The move was hailed by environmental activists as a sign that the global economy is increasingly moving away from fossil fuels toward cleaner energy.

The financial impact, however, may be relatively limited. The move will focus on companies that trade solely in exploration and production rather than the integrated oil giants, which do everything from searching for fossil fuels to selling them to consumers.

The Norwegian government said its motivation was not climate activism but financial.

Integrated oil giants were not banned from the fund’s investments in part because those companies are considered most likely to invest in green energy – a market the Norwegian government is keen to profit from.

Smaller companies like Marathon Oil and Chesapeake Energy will likely see their stock sold. Their shares were down in midday trading.

NETHERLANDS-UBER

Uber settles out of court in Dutch illegal service case

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors say Uber has agreed to an out-of-court settlement of more than $2.24 million linked to an illegal service the ride hailing company offered in the Netherlands.

Prosecutors said that Uber agreed to pay the fine and forfeit almost $350,000 of “criminal proceeds.”

The settlement was linked to a service called UberPop that Uber offered from July 2014 until November 2015. Prosecutors say UberPop let drivers offer lifts despite not having a taxi license, which is required under Dutch law.

The person responsible for rolling out UberPop in the Netherlands has completed 90 hours of community service. Prosecutors have not released the person’s identity.

Uber said in an email: “We have changed the way we do business across the world.”

VENEZUELA-POWER OUTAGE

Massive Venezuela power outage raises tensions amid crisis

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hospitals struggled to get back-up generators running, businesses shuttered and families anxiously tried to contact loved ones amid Venezuela’s worst-ever power outage Friday, raising tensions in a country already on edge from ongoing political turmoil.

Much of the nation of 31 million people was still without electricity as the blackout stretched into a second day.

The outage comes as Venezuela is in the throes of a political struggle between President Nicolas Maduro (nee-koh-LAHS’ mah-DOO’-roh) and opposition leader Juan Guaido (gwy-DOH’), the head of congress who declared himself the nation’s rightful president in January and is recognized by the United States and by about 50 other nations.

Maduro ordered schools and all government entities closed and told businesses not to open in order to facilitate work crews trying to restore power.

By many accounts the blackout hit 22 of 23 states, striking during the peak of evening rush hour Thursday, sending thousands of people on long nighttime treks home through some of the world’s most violent streets.

Venezuela’s socialist government blaimed the power failure on right-wing extremists taking orders from the United States, including Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, but offered no proof.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responded by saying only Maduro was to blame.

Rubio, who has been driving the Trump administration’s confrontational stance toward Maduro responded in a tweet, sending his “apologies to people of Venezuela,” adding, jokingly, that he must have pressed the wrong thing on the ‘electronic attack’ app he downloaded from Apple,” saying, “My bad.”

Venezuela’s electrical system was once the envy of Latin America but it has fallen into disrepair after years of poor maintenance and mismanagement. High-ranking officials have been accused in U.S. court proceedings of looting government money earmarked for the electrical system.

GOLDMAN SACHS-DRESS CODE

Wall Street’s new dress code raises question: What to wear?

NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs pinned a poll to its Twitter account asking what its employees should wear to work now that the investment bank has relaxed its dress code.

The winning choice? “Hoodie & sneakers” at 38 percent. But “suit” came in a solid second place at 28 percent. Least popular was “midtown uniform,” a look so ubiquitous that it has its own Instagram account. The “midtown uniform” — slacks, button-downed shirt and fleece vest — has become something of a refuge for men trying to navigate a more laid-back culture.

The tongue-in-cheek poll pointed to a question gripping workplaces in an era when business casual, or whatever that means — has become so accepted that even the most buttoned-up symbol of Wall Street power has surrendered to it. The 150-year-old company sent an internal memo this week announcing the time was right “to move to firmwide flexible dress code” while urging its 36,000 employees to “exercise good judgment in this regard.”

Goldman Sachs first relaxed its dress code for its technology and digital division employees in 2017. Expanding the policy to the rest of its workforce, Goldman cited its “one firm philosophy and the changing nature of workplaces.” The change comes three years after the country’s largest bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, adopted its own firmwide flexible dress policy.

