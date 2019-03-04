FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rise on reports US, China close to trade deal

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks rose Monday after news reports said Washington and Beijing are close to reaching an agreement as early as this month to end their costly tariff war.

The reports said a deal might be completed in time to be signed by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping this month. But they cautioned the two sides still were negotiating on the issue that sparked the dispute: Chinese plans for state-led creation of global technology competitors that Washington, Europe and other trading partners say violate Beijing’s market-opening obligations.

Advertisement

Forecasters expect the government to announce an annual growth target of at least 6 percent. Few major changes are expected, but economists expect more government spending to shore up cooling growth.

Health care and technology companies helped lift U.S. stocks last week, breaking a three-day losing streak for the Standard & Poor’s 500 index and giving the benchmark index its fifth straight weekly gain. The S&P 500 climbed 0.7 percent Friday to 2,803.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 percent to 26,026.32. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.8 percent to 7,595.35.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose to just above $56 per barrel.

The dollar rose against the yen and the euro.

GENERAL MOTORS-LEAVING HOME

Autoworker upheaval: Families split, children left behind

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Hundreds of workers at four General Motors plants slated to close by January are facing a painful choice: Take the company’s offer to work at another factory — possibly hundreds of miles away — even if that means leaving behind their families, their homes and everything they’ve built. Or stay and risk losing their high-paying jobs.

The automaker says nearly all of its blue-collar U.S. workers with jobs in jeopardy have work waiting for them. Many from the targeted factories in Michigan, Ohio and Maryland already have voluntarily transferred to plants in the Midwest and South, not wanting to take a chance.

Others are still agonizing over the decision, unsure whether to sell their homes or hang onto hopes that their plants might reopen.

The automaker says the changes announced in November are needed to cut costs and put money into new vehicles. The plant closings still must be negotiated with the union, giving workers a sliver of hope.

CANADA-CHINA-HUAWEI

Huawei CFO suing Canada, its border agency and the RCMP

TORONTO (AP) — An executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei is suing the Canadian government, its border agency and the national police force, saying they detained, searched and interrogated her before telling her she was under arrest.

Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said Sunday they filed a notice of civil claim in the British Columbia Supreme Court. Canada arrested Meng, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, at the request of the U.S. on Dec. 1 at Vancouver’s airport. She is wanted on fraud charges that she misled banks about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

The suit alleges that instead of immediately arresting her, authorities interrogated Meng “under the guise of a routine customs” examination and used the opportunity to “compel her to provide evidence and information.” The suit alleges Canada Border Service Agency agents seized her electronic devices, obtained passwords and unlawfully viewed the contents and intentionally failed to adviser her of the true reasons for her detention. The suit said only after three hours was she told she was under arrest and had right to counsel.

Meng is out on bail and living in Vancouver awaiting extradition proceedings.

CHINA-CONGRESS

Xi firmly in charge as China turns to legislative season

BEIJING (AP) — A year since removing any legal barrier to remaining China’s leader for life, Xi Jinping appears firmly in charge, despite a slowing economy, an ongoing trade war with the U.S. and rumbles of discontent over his concentration of power.

The Chinese president and head of the ruling Communist Party wields more authority than any leader since Deng Xiaoping in the 1980s and looms large over the annual legislative session that starts Tuesday.

Since assuming the party helm in 2012, Xi has eliminated rival factions, gutted civil society and brought the party under his firm control through a wide-ranging anti-corruption campaign and the opening of party committees in private businesses and foreign companies.

Which is not to say Xi is resting on his achievements. Instead, with the economy’s go-go years firmly in the past, he is warning of increasing headwinds the party faces.

Xi, who gives few news conferences and whose public addresses are limited to a handful of special occasions, told senior party officials last month that “global sources of turmoil and risks have increased and the external environment is complicated and grim.”

CHINA-CONGRESS-ECONOMY

China considers legal changes on technology to placate US

BEIJING (AP) — In an unusual step, China’s ceremonial legislature is due to endorse a law meant to help end a bruising tariff war with Washington by discouraging officials from pressuring foreign companies to hand over technology.

The battle with China’s biggest trading partner is overshadowing the National People’s Congress, the country’s highest-profile event of the year. It brings 3,000-plus delegates to the ornate Great Hall of the People in Beijing to endorse the ruling Communist Party’s economic and social welfare plans.

The congress will go on for two weeks.

It gives President Xi Jinping’s government a platform for advertising changes aimed at ending the fight with President Donald Trump that has disrupted trade in goods from soybeans to medical equipment.

TRUMP-CHINA TARIFFS

Trump asks China to remove tariffs on US farm products

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has asked China to remove its tariffs on U.S. farm products such as pork and beef.

Trump tweets that removing the tariffs “is very important for our great farmers – and me!”

In July, the Trump administration gradually began slapping import taxes on Chinese goods to pressure Beijing into changing policies that hobble foreign competition and threaten U.S. technology.

Trump doesn’t mention that the Chinese-imposed tariffs are in retaliation for the actions he took.

The U.S. and China are trying to work out their differences. Trump says he is asking China to immediately remove its tariffs on farm goods because the trade talks “are moving along nicely” and because he didn’t go through with a planned March tariff increase on $200 billion of Chinese imports.

ECONOMY-THE WEEK AHEAD

Business and economic reports due out today and tomorrow

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department releases its report on construction spending in December today.

On Tuesday, the Commerce Department will release new home sales data for December.

Also, the Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for February and Treasury releases the federal budget for January.

As far as corporate earnings are concerned, Target Corp. reports its quarterly financial results before the market opens on Tuesday.

INDONESIA-AUSTRALIA-TRADE PACT

Indonesia, Australia to sign agreement to boost trade

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia and Australia are signing a free trade agreement that will eliminate many tariffs, allow Australian-owned hospitals to be set up in the giant Southeast Asian country and increase work visas for young Indonesians.

The countries’ trade ministers were to sign the agreement, negotiations for which first began in 2010, in Jakarta on Monday. It is subject to ratification in both countries.

Annual trade between Australia and Indonesia is valued at $11.6 billion. Though neighbors, their trade is relatively small with Indonesia’s exports to Australia just 1.5 percent of its total exports.

Australia says 99 percent of its exports to Indonesia will be tariff free or have improved preferential access.

Australian work visas for young Indonesians will be increased to 6,000 a year from the current 1,000 over six years.

EXXONMOBIL EXPANSION

ExxonMobil moving forward with plant expansion

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — ExxonMobil is moving forward with a more than half-billion-dollar expansion of its polyolefins plant in Louisiana, the oil and gas giant’s largest local capital project in nearly a decade.

The final investment decision, announced Friday, comes a year after Exxon first said it was considering the project in north Baton Rouge, and just weeks after the company warned it might reduce its local investments after being rejected for two unrelated tax breaks by the East Baton Rouge school board.

The Advocate reports construction will begin this year. It is expected to add 45 permanent jobs, 20 permanent contractor jobs and support 600 temporary construction workers.

The project will add a new polypropylene line with a capacity of 450,000 tons a year, a unit that will start up in 2021.

ENBRIDGE ENERGY-LINE 3

Enbridge delays Line 3 pipeline opening in Minnesota by year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Enbridge Energy is delaying the startup of its planned Line 3 replacement crude oil pipeline through northern Minnesota by a year.

The Canadian-based company now expects the new pipeline to go into service in the second half of 2020.

Enbridge officials had hoped to put the pipeline into service in the second half of 2019. But Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has said his administration will keep pursuing an appeal of a regulatory commission’s approval of Enbridge’s plan.

TESLA-MODEL Y

Elon Musk says next vehicle to be unveiled later this month

UNDATED (A) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter that the company’s next vehicle will be unveiled March 14.

The vehicle, currently dubbed “Model Y”, is expected to be an SUV with many of the same underpinnings as its lower-cost sedan, the Model 3.

Tesla has an avid fan base for its cars but it has struggled with production issues. Musk insists the company has learned its lesson and that by using some overlapping technology it can get the product to market faster. Musk recently told investors that the Model Y will share about 75 percent of the same components as the Model 3.

The company has been trying to move beyond its niche as a maker of luxury cars with a wider array of new products.

SUBARU RECALL

Subaru recalls 1.3M vehicles in US for brake light problem

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling 1.3 million vehicles in the U.S. because the brake lights may not illuminate properly.

The recall covers certain 2014 to 2016 Forester, 2008 through 2016 Impreza and 2013 through 2017 Crosstrek vehicles.

Subaru says cleaning products containing silicone can emit a gas that can seep into the brake lamp switch and cut off the electrical contact. That can stop the brake lights from working but brakes will still function.

The automaker says the problem doesn’t happen very often. It has only 33 reports in the U.S.

Subaru says it discovered the problem. It will reach out to affected customers and replace the switch.

The recall is being done worldwide, but information about the number of vehicles affected and the models wasn’t available Saturday.

TESLA CRASH

Second federal agency to probe fatal Florida Tesla crash

DETROIT (AP) — A second federal agency is dispatching investigators to a fatal crash involving a Tesla electric car that drove beneath a semitrailer that was crossing a Florida roadway.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it is also sending a team to the crash that killed 50-year-old Jeremy Beren Banner on Friday.

The crash in Delray Beach is eerily similar to another one involving a Tesla in 2016 near Gainesville, Florida.

The National Transportation Safety Board sent a three-person team to the crash. The traffic safety administration can issue fines and seek recalls. The NTSB makes recommendations to prevent crashes.

Both agencies likely will be looking into whether Tesla’s Autopilot semiautonomous driving system was in use on Banner’s Tesla Model 3 at the time.

BOX OFFICE

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ stays No. 1, ‘Madea’ a strong 2nd

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” has topped the North American box office for the second week, but close on its tail is Tyler Perry’s final installment of the “Madea” franchise, which performed better than expected.

Universal Pictures on Sunday says the third installment in the “How To Train Your Dragon” series grossed $30 million this weekend, bringing its domestic total just shy of $100 million.

“A Madea Family Funeral” took second place with $27 million, a third best for the 15-year-old franchise. The audience was 67 percent female and 78 percent over the age of 25.

Best-picture winner “Green Book” got a post-Oscars bump, adding $4.71 million over the weekend, while the stalker-thriller “Greta” opened to a mediocre $4.6 million.

PAID VACATION

A right to vacation? NYC idea prompts debate over days off

NEW YORK (AP) — A debate over whether New York City should make a pioneering move to require paid vacations has both sides saying: Give me a break.

Mayor Bill de Blasio wants New York to become the first place in the 50 states to make private businesses provide time off with pay. The idea is awaiting action in the City Council.

The Democratic mayor says it’s “not a healthy society” when workers can’t take a personal day for a family occasion, or simply for respite, without a financial hit.

But some city-based small business owners say paid vacation would pile on pressures after minimum wage increases and a paid sick leave requirement in recent years.

Many countries have paid vacation laws, as does the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.