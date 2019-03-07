FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mostly lower as US-China trade optimism fades

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower today as optimism about progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China starts to wear thin.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.7 percent in afternoon trading. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.3 percent. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.5 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 0.9 percent, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.1 percent.

On Wall Street yesterday, health care companies led U.S. stocks broadly lower, giving the market its third straight loss. Technology and energy stocks also bore the brunt of the selling, offsetting gains in materials and utilities companies. Several retailers also rose. Smaller companies fell more than the rest of the market.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.7 percent to 2,771.45. The benchmark index is now on track for its first weekly decline since January. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 percent to 25,673.46. The Nasdaq composite lost 0.9 percent to 7,505.92 and the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 2 percent, to 1,536.82.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Business and economic reports scheduled for release today

WASHINGTON (AP) —The Commerce Department releases January’s international trade data today.

Also today, the Labor Department reveals fourth-quarter productivity data and the Federal Reserve issues its report on January consumer credit data.

And Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates today.

FEDERAL RESERVE-BEIGE BOOK

Fed survey finds adverse impact from government shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says the U.S. economy was expanding in January and February, but half the country was seeing fallout from the 35-day partial government shutdown. Some manufacturers expressed worries about weakening global demand for their products and adverse effects from President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

In its latest report on economic conditions around the country, the Fed said that 10 of its 12 regions reported “slight-to-moderate growth” over the past two months. Two — Philadelphia and St. Louis — reported that conditions were “flat.”

The Fed report, known as the beige book, will be used when central bank officials meet March 19-20 to consider what to do with interest rates. The expectation is that the central bank will remain “patient” and leave rates unchanged.

GENERAL MOTORS-RESTRUCTURING

Last car comes off line at GM assembly plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — The last Chevrolet Cruze has rolled off the assembly line at a General Motors plant in Ohio where 1,700 hourly positions are being eliminated, perhaps for good.

The factory near Youngstown is the first of five North American auto plants that GM plans to shut down by early next year.

Workers gathered outside GM’s Lordstown plant Wednesday after their last shift making the Chevrolet Cruze. Some say they don’t know what the future holds.

The closings are part of a major restructuring for GM, but they still must be negotiated with the union.

President Donald Trump has said he wants the plant to stay open.

Workers at the Lordstown plant that employed 4,500 people just two years ago are asking GM to give them another vehicle to build.

JOB MARKET-WORKERS COME OFF THE SIDELINES

A hot US job market is coaxing people in from the sidelines

WASHINGTON (AP) — A surprisingly strong burst of job growth over the past year has led many economists to wonder: Where are all the workers coming from?

As recently as last spring, analysts had worried that hiring would slow as the pool of unemployed shrank. Many employers have complained for years that they could no longer find enough people to fill their open jobs.

Turns out they were both wrong.

The pace of hiring in 2018 was the most robust in three years, and for a surprising reason: Many more people have decided to look for work than experts had expected. The influx of those job seekers, if sustained, could help extend an economic expansion that is already the second-longest on record.

AMAZON-CLOSING POP-UP SHOPS

Amazon to close all its pop-up shops

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Wednesday that it will shut down all its pop-up shops and focus on opening more of its bookstores as it rethinks its brick-and-mortar strategy.

The online retail giant has 87 pop-up shops in malls, Whole Foods grocery stores and Kohl’s department stores that sell Amazon’s Echo voice-activated devices, Kindle tablets and other gadgets.

Amazon did not say when the pop-up shops would shut down, but the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources, reported that they will shutter at the end of April. The news comes a day after Kohl’s said it was moving away from having Amazon shops in its stores and instead plans to sell Amazon gadgets in a designated section.

BREXIT

Paris transfer finalized for EU banking agency

LONDON (AP) — With Brexit still set for March 29, the European Banking Authority has moved from London to Paris, at least on paper.

French European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau and the banking authority’s interim chairman, Jo Swyngedouw, signed paperwork on Wednesday to make the transfer official.

Loiseau called it “one of the first concrete consequences of Brexit.”

The EBA expects to have its new office in the La Defense business district of Paris fully operating at the beginning of June.

The agency, which has about 180 staff members, monitors the regulation and supervision of Europe’s banking sector.

In November 2017, the European Union picked France and the Netherlands to host the two EU agencies that were based in Britain.

The European Medicines Agency closed its London office at the beginning of the March and is moving to Amsterdam.

IRANIAN HACKERS-MICROSOFT

Microsoft says Iran-linked hackers targeted businesses

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) —Microsoft has detected cyberattacks linked to Iranian hackers that targeted thousands of people at more than 200 companies over the past two years.

That’s according to a Wall Street Journal report Wednesday that the hacking campaign stole corporate secrets and wiped data from computers.

Microsoft told the Journal the cyberattacks affected oil-and-gas companies and makers of heavy machinery in several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Germany, the United Kingdom, India and the U.S., and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

Microsoft attributed the attacks to a group it calls Holmium, and which other security researchers call APT33. Microsoft says it detected Holmium targeting more than 2,200 people with phishing emails that can install malicious code.

CHINA-US-HUAWEI

China’s Huawei launching court challenge to US security law

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei (WAH’-way) is launching a U.S. court challenge to a law that labels the company a security risk and would limit its access to the American market for telecom equipment.

Thursday’s announcement comes as Huawei Technologies Ltd., the biggest global maker of network equipment for phone and internet companies, tries to fight off U.S. efforts to persuade allies to exclude the company from next-generation telecom systems.

Huawei said it filed a lawsuit asking a U.S. federal court in Texas to invalidate a portion of this year’s military appropriations act that bars the Trump administration and government contractors from using Huawei equipment.

The company denies U.S. accusations it facilitates Chinese spying or is controlled by the country’s ruling Communist Party.

FACEBOOK-PRIVACY PLAY

Can Zuckerberg really make a privacy-friendly Facebook?

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook’s priority is no longer connecting the world. Instead, it wants to help individuals and small groups to carry on private conversations that even Facebook can’t listen in on.

The company’s new strategy, laid out Wednesday by CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, is to prioritize its messaging services over its traditional social network.

As a partial response to two years of turmoil over its privacy lapses and other problems, Facebook will encrypt those services to shield them from prying eyes, including its own.

The plan could better position Facebook in the fast-growing messaging market, allow it to build new services untarnished by the scandals that have plagued its social network, and give it additional insulation from government regulation and oversight.

EXXON MOBIL-FIRE SETTLEMENT

Feds, Exxon Mobil reach settlement over refinery fire claims

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Federal officials say they’ve reached a settlement with Exxon Mobil on federal Clean Air Act claims arising from a deadly 2013 fire at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery.

Two workers died and 10 others were hurt in the April 17, 2013, fire, which erupted as workers used a torch to remove bolts from the top of a device called a heat exchanger.

The Irving, Texas-based petroleum giant agrees to pay a $616,000 civil penalty, hire an independent auditor to audit company procedures for opening such equipment as the heat exchanger, and purchase a hazardous material incident command vehicle for the Beaumont Fire and Rescue Service valued at $730,000.

The refinery is part of a complex near downtown Beaumont, which is about 90 miles northeast of Houston.

NOXIOUS CHEMICAL CLOUD-INDICTMENT

2 Kansas companies indicted over noxious chemical cloud

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — Two companies have been indicted on federal charges after a 2016 mistake at a northeast Kansas distilling plant released a noxious cloud of fumes that prosecutors say caused more than 140 people to seek medical treatment.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced Wednesday that Midwest Grain Products Inc., of Atchison, Kansas, and Harcros Chemicals Inc., of Kansas City, Kansas, are charged with Clean Air Act violations that put the public in danger.

The indictment alleges that the chlorine gas cloud formed after a driver for Harcros pulled a truck into Midwest Grain’s facility in Atchison to deliver sulfuric acid. An operator for Midwest Grain helped the driver access the transfer equipment. When the driver mistakenly connected the sulfuric acid line to the sodium hypochlorite line, toxic gas began to form.

FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-MAKEUP

UK airline says female flight attendants can drop makeup

DALLAS (AP) —Britain’s Virgin Atlantic has dropped a requirement that female flight attendants wear makeup, joining other major carriers that have eased their dress and grooming requirements after complaints about turning female employees into sex objects.

Virgin Atlantic announced this week that female cabin crew members can skip the makeup. If they want to keep using lipstick and foundation, they must stick to an approved palette of shades.

An airline executive said the changes — which also include making it easier for women to pick pants over Virgin’s familiar red skirts — came after listening to employees.

Uniforms are standard for cabin crew on most airlines, but U.S. carriers have come a long way since Southwest famously dressed its flight attendants in hot pants during the 1970s.

