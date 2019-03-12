FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher ahead of Brexit vote

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks are following Wall Street higher today as investors await Britain’s vote on a plan to leave the European Union.

The Shanghai Composite Index is up 0.6 percent, Tokyo’s Nikkei is up 1.1 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is 1.1 percent higher. Seoul’s Kospi has surged 1.0 percent higher.

Advertisement

Gains in tech stocks drove the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index to its biggest daily gain since January, snapping a five-day losing streak for the S&P, which was coming off its worst weekly stumble this year.

On Monday, the S&P 500 gained 1.5 percent to 2,783.30. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.8 percent to 25,650.88. The Nasdaq composite jumped 2 percent to 7,558.06.

FEDERAL RESERVE-POWELL

Powell says strong economy hiding struggles of poor families

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says that the strong U.S. economy is masking the struggles of many families in lower-income communities.

Powell says those communities still have not recovered from the declines in home values that occurred when the housing bubble burst more than a decade ago.

Powell said Monday that many low- and moderate-income homeowners saw their wealth stripped away as home values dropped. That meant they could not tap the equity in their homes to send their children to college or start a new business.

Powell says these activities are “the basis upon which a strong economy is built” and therefore more needs to be done to provide support.

His comments came in a video message to a Washington conference sponsored by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.

ELECTION 2016-JEB BUSH SUPER PAC

Pro-Jeb Bush super PAC fined for accepting foreign donations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Election Commission is fining a super PAC that supported former Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush for accepting more than $1.3 million in illegal donations from Chinese nationals.

The Right to Rise super political action committee was fined $390,000 for soliciting the foreign contributions during the 2016 campaign. American Pacific International Capital, a Chinese-owned company, was fined $550,000 for giving the donation.

The Campaign Legal Center, which brought the FEC complaint, released agency documents announcing the fine on Monday.

GOOGLE-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-EXECUTIVE PAYOUT

Google paid former exec $35 million after harassment claim

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Court documents show Google paid former search executive Amit Singhal $35 million in an exit package when the exec was reportedly forced to resign after a sexual assault investigation.

Details of the exit package were revealed as part of a shareholder lawsuit against the company, one that followed a published report of payouts Google made to executives accused of sexual misconduct.

Previously redacted portions of the lawsuit complaint were made available Monday, including quotes from board committee meetings.

One portion of the minutes showed that Singhal received two $15 million payments and a payment of at least $5 million as part of a separation agreement. He left the company in 2016.

Google says that it has made changes recently to take a hard line against sexual misconduct.

GOOGLE THREAT

Man who allegedly threatened Google arrested in California

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — A man who said he drove cross-country to confront Google officials has been arrested in California with three baseball bats in his car’s trunk.

Police in Mountain View, the San Francisco-area city where Google’s based, were warned by two other agencies that Kyle Long was on his way and arrested him Sunday on suspicion of making criminal threats. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

Police say the 33-year-old Waterville, Maine, man was upset because his YouTube channel had been shut down. He allegedly told his hometown police that he’d get violent if his Google confrontation didn’t go well.

Google owns YouTube.

Last April, a video maker with a grudge over YouTube policies, Nasim Aghdam, shot and wounded three people at the YouTube campus in San Bruno before shooting herself.

HONDA-AIR BAG RECALL

Honda to recall around 1M vehicles with dangerous air bags

DETROIT (AP) — Honda will be recalling about 1 million older vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the Takata driver’s air bag inflators that were installed during previous recalls could be dangerous.

Documents posted Monday by Canadian safety regulators show that Honda is recalling many of its most popular models for a second time. The models are from as old as 2001 and as recent as 2010.

Canadian documents say about 84,000 vehicles are involved, and that number is usually over 10 times higher in the United States.

Honda wouldn’t comment Monday, and a message was left for the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration seeking comment after business hours.

Owners will be told to take their vehicles to dealers to have the inflator replaced.

TESLA-CONTEMPT OF COURT

Musk’s lawyers say tweet complied with SEC fraud settlement

DETROIT (AP) — Attorneys are telling a federal judge that Tesla CEO Elon Musk should not be found in contempt because he didn’t violate a securities fraud settlement.

The attorneys wrote in documents filed Monday night that a Feb. 19 tweet by Musk merely restated prior disclosures on electric car production volumes. They wrote that the tweet after the markets closed did not disclose material information, nor did it alter the mix of data available to investors.

A U.S. District Court judge in New York ordered Musk to respond by Monday to a motion for contempt filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The agency alleges the tweet was inaccurate and violated a requirement for tweets that could influence Tesla’s stock price to be approved by a company lawyer.

CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT

Billionaire Icahn increases stake in Caesars Entertainment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Activist investor Carl Icahn has upped his stake in casino giant Caesars Entertainment.

The billionaire, who is seeking fundamental changes in the Las Vegas-based company, on Monday disclosed in a securities filing that recent stock purchases now put his stake at 17.75 percent.

The filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows Icahn-controlled hedge funds purchased 15 million shares for $126.75 million.

Icahn revealed last month he had a 10 percent stake in the company and wanted changes including board representation and a say on who will be the casino operator’s next CEO. He also said he wanted to put the company up for sale.

Caesars has since replaced three members of its 12-person board with directors chosen by Icahn. He has said the company has underperformed rivals.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.