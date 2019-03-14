FINANCIAL-MARKETS

Asian stocks edge up on stimulus hopes after Chinese data

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian markets were mostly higher Thursday as slowing Chinese industrial output left traders hopeful of more assurances from Beijing.

China’s industrial output grew 5.3 percent in the first two months of 2019 from the same period last year, official data showed Thursday. This was weaker than expected and the slowest pace of growth in 17 years.

But other numbers beat analyst’s expectations. Retail sales climbed 8.2 percent and fixed asset investment rose 6.1 percent in the same period. The National Bureau of Statistics combines readings for January and February to account for the Lunar New Year holiday, where many factories and businesses are closed.

On Wall Street, stocks secured their third straight gain on Wednesday after health care and technology companies rose. Boeing dipped briefly, but ultimately finished slightly higher, as the U.S. joined much of the world in grounding its 737 Max 8 aircraft after a fatal crash in Ethiopia on Sunday.

The broad S&P 500 index gained 0.7 percent to 2,810.92. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6 percent to 25,702.89 and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.7 percent to 7,643.41. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks was 0.4 percent higher at 1,555.88.

Oil prices advanced after a weekly U.S Energy Information Administration report showed that crude stockpiles fell by 3.9 million barrels from the previous week. This marked the second decline in three weeks.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose but remained below $58.50 per barrel.

The dollar strengthened against the yen and the euro.

HUAWEI-BANK FRAUD

Lawyers for Huawei due in US court in Iran sanctions case

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for the Chinese electronics giant Huawei (HWAH’-way) are due in court in a U.S. case charging the company with violating Iran trade sanctions.

The company is to be arraigned Thursday morning on an indictment filed in federal court in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors have accused Huawei of using a Hong Kong front company to trade with Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. They allege the daughter of the company’s founder lied to banks about those dealings while serving as the compnay’s chief financial officer.

The daughter was arrested in Canada earlier this year and is awaiting extradition to the U.S.

The No. 2 smartphone maker is accused in a separate indictment of stealing technology secrets. The company has denied all the charges in a case that’s heightened tensions over trade.

FACEBOOK-CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION

Report: Facebook data deals under criminal investigation

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The New York Times reports that federal prosecutors are conducting a criminal investigation into Facebook’s data deals with major electronics manufacturers.

The newspaper says a grand jury in New York has subpoenaed information from at least two companies known for making smartphones and other devices, citing two unnamed people familiar with the request. It reports that both companies had data partnerships with Facebook that gave them access to the personal information of hundreds of millions of users.

Facebook describes those data deals as innocuous efforts to help smartphone makers provide Facebook features to users before the social network had its own app.

The Times reports that it is not clear when the inquiry began or exactly what it is focusing on. Facebook did not respond to a request for comment.

ETHIOPIA-PLANE CRASH

Boeing’s newest plane becomes its biggest headache

WASHINGTON (AP) — Boeing’s newest version of its best-selling airliner ever was supposed to boost its fortunes for years to come.

Instead it has turned into the company’s biggest headache, with more than 40 countries — including the U.S., which had been one of the last holdouts — grounding the 737 Max 8 after a second fatal crash proved one too many.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency order keeping the planes on the tarmac after refusing to do so in the days immediately following the crash of a Max 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines that left 157 people dead.

The agency said what made the difference was new, enhanced satellite tracking data and physical evidence on the ground that linked the Ethiopian jet’s movements to those of an Indonesian Lion Air flight that plunged into the Java Sea in October and killed 189 people.

Officials at Lion Air have said sensors on their plane produced erroneous information on its last four flights, triggering an automatic nose-down command that the pilots were unable to overcome on its final voyage.

Since debuting in 2017, Boeing has delivered more than 350 of the Max in several versions that vary by size. Dozens of airlines around the world have embraced the plane for its fuel efficiency and utility for short and medium-haul flights.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Business and economic reports scheduled for today

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s a flurry of reports from the Commerce Department scheduled for release today.

One report covers retail sales data for February; another features business inventory numbers for January.

A third report from Commerce deals with new home sales in February.

Also today, Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases the weekly mortgage rates.

DIRECTV NOW-PRICE HIKE

AT&T raises prices for DirecTV Now streaming service

NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T is raising prices for its DirecTV Now streaming TV service, while removing some networks from the cable-like television package.

The changes come just weeks after a U.S. appeals court upheld the company’s Time Warner takeover. The Justice Department fought it, arguing it would lead to higher prices.

DirecTV Now used to start at $40 a month. The cheapest for new customers will now be $50. Packages will now include the AT&T-owned HBO, but the service is dropping some popular lifestyle and entertainment networks not owned by AT&T, including HGTV, Discovery, Food Network and MTV.

DirecTV Now, along with similar services from Hulu, YouTube and others, let people stream regular cable channels over the internet for a monthly fee. Hulu’s Live TV service and Netflix have also raised prices recently.

FIAT CHRYSLER-RECALL

Fiat Chrysler recalling nearly 900,000 vehicles on emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is voluntarily recalling 862,520 vehicles in the U.S. because they don’t meet the country’s emission standards.

The Environmental Protection Agency says that the recall is the result of in-use emissions investigations it performed and in-use testing conducted by Fiat Chrysler as required by EPA regulations.

The vehicles involved in the recall include 2011-2016 Dodge Journey front wheel drive, 2011-2014 Chrysler 200 /Dodge Avenger front wheel drive, 2011-2012 Dodge Caliber front wheel drive continuously variable transmission and 2011-2016 Jeep Compass/Patriot front wheel drive continuously variable transmission.

The EPA said Wednesday that it will continue to investigate other Fiat Chrysler vehicles that are potentially non-compliant and may become the subject of future recalls.

The recall will be performed in phases during the year, with the oldest vehicles first.

FACEBOOK OUTAGE

Facebook, Instagram suffer outages

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook says it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram and is working to resolve the issue.

According to Facebook’s status page , the outages started around 11 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. That page, which calls the problem a “partial outage,” states that Facebook has experienced “increased error rates” since that time.

Downdetector.com, a site that monitors site outages, said the Facebook problem affected parts of the U.S., including the East and West Coast; parts of Europe and elsewhere. Both Facebook’s desktop site and app appeared to be affected. Some users saw a message that said Facebook was down for “required maintenance.”

Facebook did not say what was causing the outages.

Via its Twitter account, Facebook said the outage was not due to a “distributed denial of service” or DDoS attack, a type of attack that hackers use to interrupt service to a site.

LAS VEGAS SANDS-LAWSUIT

Vegas Sands lawyer puts breach damages at $3.76M

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An attorney for Las Vegas Sands Corp. says a Hong Kong businessman deserves a fraction of the $347 million he’s seeking for breach-of-contract because he abandoned Sands in 2001 to find other advice to open a Macau casino in 2004.

Sands attorney Richard Sauber countered figures offered by the lawyer for Richard Suen (SOO’-ehn) on Wednesday.

Sauber told a Nevada jury that Suen and his company, Round Square Co., earned no more than $3.76 million.

SHORT-TERM RENTALS-SANTA MONICA

Airbnb, HomeAway lose legal challenge to Santa Monica rules

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Short-term rental sites Airbnb and HomeAway lost a legal challenge against an ordinance enacted by a popular California tourist city.

The ordinance imposed several obligations involving rental sites in seaside Santa Monica, including refraining from booking properties that are not licensed and listed on a city registry.

A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled Wednesday that a lower court properly dismissed the legal challenge.

