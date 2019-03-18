FINANCIAL MARKETS

US stocks drift; S&P 500 gives up most of morning gain

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes drifted sideways in midday trading on Wall Street.

Energy companies and banks had strong gains, but losses for internet companies and dividend-paying stocks weighed on the market.

The S&P was close to flat after being up as much as 0.5 percent earlier in the day, while earlier, the Dow sank under the weight of another loss for Boeing.

Stocks are coming off a strong week from last week. The index is back to within 3.7 percent of its record high, set in September, after clawing back from the drop in December.

One key to the recent rally has been the belief that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of increases for interest rates.

FEDERAL RESERVE

Fed set to signal no expectation of rate hikes anytime soon

WASHINGTON (AP) — The message that the Federal Reserve is poised to send when its policy meeting ends this week is a soothing one.

It reflects a shift in tone since the start of the year in the face of a slowdown in the United States and abroad, persistently tame inflation, and a nervous stock market.

The shift has pleased investors and encouraged the view that the central bank is done raising rates for now, and might even act this year to support, rather than restrain the economy.

In a scheduled news conference on Wednesday, Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to announce that while the economy is on firm footing, it faces risks from slowing growth and trade conflicts.

TRUMP-GENERAL MOTORS

Trump to GM: Reopen Ohio plant, close one in Mexico or China

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is escalating his pressure on General Motors, as he calls for the company to reopen an Ohio manufacturing plant.

Trump tweeted Monday that GM should: “Close a plant in China or Mexico, where you invested so heavily pre-Trump,” and “Bring jobs home!”

Trump travels to politically important Ohio this week. Over the weekend, Trump tweeted that officials should start talks with the United Auto Workers immediately so that the Lordstown plant could be reopened or sold.

General Motors said in a statement Sunday that the future of plants scheduled to be closed “will be resolved between GM and the UAW.” The automaker said that they had “opportunities available for virtually all impacted employees.”

FOXCONN-WISCONSIN

Foxconn says Wisconsin factory will be operational in 2020

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group announced that its manufacturing facility in Wisconsin will be producing flat-screen panels by the end of 2020, with construction starting later this year.

The news came after the worldwide electronics manufacturing leader sent mixed signals earlier this year about whether it planned to suspend work in Wisconsin.

Foxconn recommitted in February to building what is known as a Generation 6 factory, which can make smaller display screens.

Foxconn says it will start building the manufacturing facility no later than this summer, with production starting at the end of 2020.

EU-BREXIT

UK speaker stymies May’s bid for 3rd vote on Brexit deal

LONDON (AP) — The speaker of Britain’s House of Commons has dealt a potentially fatal blow to Prime Minister Theresa May’s ailing Brexit deal, saying the government can’t keep asking lawmakers to vote on the same deal they have already rejected twice.

The government intends to try a third time to get lawmakers to back the deal, ideally before May joins EU leaders Thursday at a Brussels summit where she is set to ask the bloc to postpone Britain’s departure.

But Speaker John Bercow stressed that centuries-old parliamentary rules prevent a motion being brought back repeatedly for votes in the same session of Parliament.

Bercow says a new motion would have to be “fundamentally different. Not different in terms of wording, but different in terms of substance.”

APPLE-NEW IPADS

Apple refreshes iPad lineup, with larger entry-level model

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple has unveiled a new iPad that’s thinner and slightly larger than its current entry-level tablet.

The new iPad Air will cost $499 and sport a screen that measures 10.5 inches diagonally. That compares with the standard, 9.7-inch iPad at $329.

Apple also has a higher-end Pro model starting at $999. The new iPad Air has several features found in older Pro models, but not the latest. For instance, the iPad Air has a home button with a fingerprint sensor, while the latest Pro ditches that to make more room for the screen.

Apple is also refreshing its 7.9-inch iPad Mini.

ETHIOPIA PLANE CRASH

French aviation experts see clear links in 2 Boeing crashes

PARIS (AP) — The French civil aviation investigation bureau, BEA, has concluded there were “clear similarities” between this month’s crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX plane and the Lion Air plane crash last October.

The French bureau said that black box data from the Ethiopian Airlines flight showed such links and will be used for further study.

Ethiopian authorities asked BEA for help in extracting and interpreting the crashed plane’s black boxes because Ethiopia does not have the necessary expertise and technology.

The Ethiopian Accident Investigation Bureau intends to release a preliminary report within 30 days.

UNION-FIAT-CHRYSLER-CORRUPTION

Former United Auto Workers VP charged in corruption probe

DETROIT (AP) — A former vice president with the United Auto Workers union has been charged with conspiracy in a scheme with Fiat Chrysler to buy meals, golf and other perks with money, from the automaker.

It’s the latest development in the government’s investigation of how officials at Fiat Chrysler and the UAW enriched themselves by using money set aside for a job-training center. At least seven people have pleaded guilty.

The conspiracy charge against Norwood Jewell was filed Monday as a criminal information, which means a guilty plea is likely.

Jewell was the highest-ranking UAW official dealing with Fiat Chrysler, from 2014 through 2016.

Former Fiat Chrysler executive Al Iacobelli (eye-koh-BEHL’-lee) is serving a 5 ½-year prison sentence.

FIS-WORLDPAY

FIS spends $35B on Worldpay as digital payments surge

CINCINNATI (AP) —Fidelity National Information Services is buying Worldpay for about $35 billion as financial transactions increasingly move online. The companies put the deal’s value at $43 billion, including debt.

Worldpay processes more than 40 billion transactions a year and supports more than 300 payment types across more than 120 currencies.

Worldpay Inc. shareholders will receive 0.9287 FIS shares and $11.00 in cash for each Worldpay share they own.

FIS shareholders will own about 53 percent of the combined company, which will keep the name Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Worldpay shareholders will own approximately 47 percent.

The combined company will be based in Jacksonville, Florida, where FIS is headquartered. Gary Norcross will continue as CEO and chairman. Worldpay executive chairman and CEO Charles Drucker will become executive vice chairman.

SUPREME COURT-IDENTITY

Supreme Court agrees to hear identity theft case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to take up a case that could make it more difficult for states to prosecute identity theft and other crimes.

The high court agreed Monday to take a case out of Kansas that involves the state’s prosecution of people who were using others’ Social Security numbers on employment and other forms.

Kansas’ highest court ruled in 2017 that the state couldn’t prosecute those crimes by relying on information that is on a required federal work authorization form, the I-9.

Kansas argued, it can prosecute because the same information also appears on state work forms.

Ten states had urged the Supreme Court to take the case.

