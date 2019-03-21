FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares gain as Fed says it will hold off on rate hikes

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares in Asia were mostly higher today after the Federal Reserve said it has ruled out interest rate increases for this year.

The Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.6 percent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.2 percent. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.3 percent, while Australia’s S&P ASX lost 0.5 percent to. Shares were higher in Taiwan and Southeast Asia. Japan’s markets were closed for a national holiday.

U.S. equities fell Wednesday, led by banks, after the central bank said it expects no interest rate increases this year and issued a dimmer outlook on the U.S. economy. The Fed also downgraded its outlook for the economy.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.3 percent to 2,824.23. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5 percent to 25,745.67, while the Nasdaq composite eked out a slight gain, adding 0.1 percent to 7,728.97. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 0.8 percent to 1,543.16.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Business and economic reports scheduled for release today

WASHINGTON (AP) — A report on existing home sales in February will be released today by the National Association of Realtors.

Also, Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases the weekly mortgage rates.

But the Commerce Department is postponing the release of the current account trade measure for the fourth quarter.

FEDERAL RESERVE

Federal Reserve foresees no interest rate hikes in 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve has left its key interest rate unchanged and projected no rate hikes this year, reflecting a dimmer view of the economy as growth weakens in the United States and abroad.

On Wednesday, the Fed said it was keeping its benchmark rate — which can influence everything from mortgages to credit cards to home equity lines of credit — in a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent. It also announced that by September, it will no longer reduce its bond portfolio, a change intended to help keep long-term loan rates down.

Combined, the moves signal no major increases in borrowing rates for consumers and businesses. And together with the Fed’s dimmer forecast for growth this year — 2.1 percent, down from a previous projection of 2.3 percent — the statement it issued after its latest policy meeting suggests it’s grown more concerned about the economy. What’s more, with inflation remaining mild, the Fed feels no pressure to tighten credit.

CEOs-ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

Survey: Top CEOs report weaker economic outlook for 1Q

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top U.S. CEOs reported Wednesday that their economic outlook weakened in the first three months of the year although it remains above its historical average.

The Business Roundtable, a lobbying organization of major companies’ chief executives, also said its first-quarter survey of CEOs showed strong support for Congress to create a new national law governing consumer data privacy.

The group’s economic outlook index for the January-March quarter fell to 95.2, down from 104.4 in the fourth quarter of 2018. The lower reading, however, far exceeded the index’s historical average of 82.4 for the ninth straight quarter.

The new survey showed that companies’ plans for capital investment in the next six months fell 6.9 percentage points since the 2018 fourth quarter, while sales expectations dropped 9.6 percentage points. The executives’ hiring plans for the next six months showed an even more dramatic decrease of 11.3 percentage points.

BREXIT

UK’s May has ‘personal regret’ over Brexit bumps

BERLIN (AP) —British Prime Minister Theresa May says she has “great personal regret” that the U.K. won’t leave European Union with a deal next week and it’s time for her country’s lawmakers to decide what they want to do about Brexit.

In an address to the nation late Wednesday, May outlined three choices she said remain for Parliament: approving her deal with the EU, going forward with a no-deal Brexit on March 29 or not leaving the EU.

May asked the EU on Wednesday to postpone the U.K.’s departure until June 30. She says she will not allow a much longer delay while she is leading the British government.

The leaders of the remaining member countries could consider her request at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

European Commission President Donald Tusk, the summit’s host, said Wednesday a short extension is possible on the condition that Parliament approves the Brexit deal it has rejected twice.

PENTAGON-BOEING

Pentagon to probe if Shanahan used office to help Boeing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon’s inspector general has formally opened an investigation into a watchdog group’s allegations that acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has used his office to promote his former employer, Boeing Co.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed an ethics complaint with the Pentagon’s inspector general a week ago, alleging that Shanahan has appeared to make statements promoting Boeing and disparaging competitors, such as Lockheed Martin.

Shanahan, who was traveling with President Donald Trump to Ohio on Wednesday, spent more than 30 years at Boeing, leading programs for commercial planes and missile defense systems. He has been serving as acting Pentagon chief since the beginning of the year, after James Mattis stepped down.

The probe comes as Boeing struggles to deal with a public firestorm over two deadly crashes of the Boeing 737 Max 8 jetliner within the last five months.

ETHIOPIA-PLANE CRASH-FAA

European, Canadian regulators to do own review of Boeing jet

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing’s grounded airliners are likely to be parked longer now that European and Canadian regulators plan to conduct their own reviews of changes the company is making after two of the jets crashed.

The Europeans and Canadians want to do more than simply take the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s word that alterations to a key flight-control system will make the 737 Max safer. Those reviews scramble an ambitious schedule set by Boeing and could undercut the FAA’s reputation around the world.

Boeing hopes by Monday to finish an update to software that can automatically point the nose of the plane sharply downward in some circumstances to avoid an aerodynamic stall, according to two people briefed on FAA presentations to congressional committees.

The FAA expects to certify Boeing’s modifications and plans for pilot training in April or May, one of the people said. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the briefings.

LEVI STRAUSS-IPO

Levi Strauss readies for prime time in the public markets

NEW YORK (AP) — Levi Strauss & Co., which gave America its first pair of blue jeans, is preparing to go public for the second time.

The move comes as the iconic brand is staging a comeback under its CEO Chip Bergh even as it faces increasing competition and a changing retail landscape.

Women are opting for yoga pants or other comfortable athletic sportswear that can be worn every day. And the brand is also contending with a shrinking number of department stores, once its traditional venue of distribution.

But since assuming the helm in 2011, Bergh has refashioned the brand.

The 166-year-old company, which owns the Dockers and Denizen brands, previously went public in 1971, but the namesake founder’s descendants took it private again in 1985.The stock is listed under the ticker “LEVI.”

WIND POWER-TRANSMISSION

Missouri regulators approve Midwest wind energy power line

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri regulators reversed course Wednesday and gave the go-ahead to one of the nation’s largest renewable energy projects — a high-voltage power line delivering wind energy from the Midwest to a power grid for eastern states.

The proposed Grain Belt Express transmission line would stretch 780 miles from Kansas across Missouri and Illinois before hooking into an electric grid in Indiana that serves the eastern U.S. The $2.3 billion project had twice been rejected by the Missouri Public Service Commission, but it reconsidered following a ruling last year by the state Supreme Court.

Missouri’s approval is a big step but not the final one before construction can begin.

In November, Chicago-based Invenergy announced it was buying the project from Houston-based Clean Line Energy Partners. That deal should bolster the financing, but Invenergy said the sale still needs regulatory approval in Missouri and Kansas. The transmission line also needs to regain regulatory approval in Illinois, where a state appeals court last year overturned the state’s previous approval.

STARBUCKS-REDESIGN

Starbucks to test recyclable cups, redesign stores

SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks says it plans to test both recyclable and compostable cups over the next year.

Customers in New York, San Francisco, Seattle, London and Vancouver, British Colombia, will help test the cups, which use fiber, paper and other materials in place of plastic liners.

Seattle-based Starbucks was expected to announcement the test program Wednesday at its annual shareholders meeting.

The company also said it plans to redesign its stores as it adapts to increasing mobile pick-up and delivery orders.

Changes will vary by location. For example, in a neighborhood with three Starbucks cafes, one might be changed to an express format while another offers delivery.

Starbucks’ U.S. mobile orders more than doubled between 2016 and 2018, to 12 percent of orders. But there have been complaints about congestion in stores.

FRONTIER AIRLINES-FLIGHT ATTENDANTS

Frontier attendants, airline reach tentative deal

DENVER (AP) — Frontier Airlines flight attendants celebrated a tentative contract with the Denver-based budget carrier Wednesday, calling off a demonstration by attendants from 20 airlines in town for a union convention.

The deal, reached Tuesday night with oversight from the National Mediation Board, will replace a 2011 agreement reached after the former owner of the airline declared bankruptcy and pushed for concessions.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said the deal includes significant pay increases, schedule flexibility and quality-of-life improvements and other benefits but declined to release details until union representatives review the details at a March 28 meeting. Local union president Jen Sala said it would put the airline on par with other major carriers and make it possible for flight attendants to quit second jobs that have become common under the bankruptcy era contract.

