FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks pare early gains in midday trading

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are modestly higher in midday trading on Wall Street after an early rally lost some momentum.

Technology and industrial companies and retailers notched gains, while communications, energy and utilities stocks headed lower. Verizon slumped, and energy stocks were falling along with the price of crude oil.

Banks gained as bond yields rose slightly, easing concerns about a troubling drop in long-term yields over the past week.

Watch maker Movado jumped 14 percent after reporting strong earnings last quarter, and Calvin Klein parent company PVH soared 15 percent after turning in solid results of its own.

ECONOMY GDP

US economy revises down Q4 growth rate to 2.2 percent

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the fourth quarter last year to an annual rate of just 2.2 percent. There are concerns that growth has slowed even more in the first quarter this year as global weakness, fading government stimulus and rising trade tensions have taken on a toll on the economy.

The Commerce Department says the increase in the gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services, was revised down from an initial estimate of 2.6 percent growth in the fourth quarter. The change reflected weakness in a number of areas. Consumer spending, business investment, government spending and trade all came in lower than first thought.

Economists believe growth has slowed further in the current January-March quarter to around a 1.5 percent rate.

PENDING HOME SALES

Pending US home sales slip last month after big January gain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans signed contracts to purchase homes in February after a big gain the previous month.

The National Association of Realtors says its pending home sales index slipped 1 percent. That followed a 4.3 percent jump in January, which came after average mortgage rates fell from a recent peak of nearly 5 percent in November.

Slower home price increases, lower mortgage rates and a pickup in the number of homes for sale has spurred a budding rebound in home sales this year, after they slumped in 2018. Sales of existing homes soared 11.8 percent in January, the biggest jump in more than three years.

Pending sales is a measure of home purchases that are usually completed a month or two later.

MORTGAGE RATES

US mortgage rates post biggest drop in decade to 4.06 pct.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Purchasing a home just became cheaper, thanks mostly to the Federal Reserve’s decision to put its interest rate hikes on hold for now.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage plunged to 4.06 percent this week, down from 4.28 percent last week. That’s the steepest weekly drop in a decade.

The average 15-year mortgage rate also fell, to 3.57 percent from 3.71 percent.

Last week, Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy faces several headwinds, including slowing global growth, a trade war with China, and fading impacts of last year’s tax cuts. Fed policymakers signaled they were unlikely to raise rates this year, after projecting two hikes in December.

Lower mortgage rates, slowing home price increases and a pickup in the number of available homes appear to be rejuvenating home sales after a slowdown last year.

VOLKSWAGEN RECALL

VW recalls cars, SUVs because rear springs could break

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling over 56,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the rear coil springs can break without warning and cause people to lose control of their vehicles. The recall covers certain 2015 through 2019 Golf hatchbacks, the 2017 through 2019 Golf Sportwagen, the 2019 Jetta sedan, and the 2018 and 2019 Tiguan SUV.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that a broken spring can damage a tire or become a road hazard. The documents didn’t mention any crashes or injuries.

The safety agency says a parts maker used the wrong material or manufacturing process to make the springs.

Dealers will replace the faulty parts. The recall begins April 19.

WTO-BOEING-AIRBUS

Trade panel: Boeing got unfair US tax breaks, hurting Airbus

GENEVA (AP) — Delivering final word in a nearly 14-year standoff, a World Trade Organization body has ruled Boeing received U.S. subsidies via tax breaks from Washington state that damaged sales of aircraft made by European archrival Airbus.

The decision by the WTO’s appellate body considered whether the U.S. aeronautics and defense giant had complied with a 2012 ruling that found Boeing received at least $5 billion in subsidies that were prohibited under international trade rules.

The ruling found the Washington tax breaks led to lost sales of Airbus’ A320neo and A320ceo aircraft in five sales campaigns.

The appellate body also reversed some previous rulings that were in favor of the EU, but found no grounds upon which the European bloc could seek damages from an arbitrator, except over the Washington state tax breaks.

FACEBOOK-HOUSING DISCRIMINATION

Facebook facing housing discrimination charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government has charged Facebook with high-tech housing discrimination for allegedly misusing its vaunted ability to deliver ads with surgical precision to certain groups of people and not others.

The civil charges by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development could cost the social network millions of dollars in penalties. But more than that, they strike at the very business model that has made Facebook so rich, and raise questions of whether this could signal more regulatory pressure on the industry to come.

HUD said Facebook’s ad-targeting system is fostering discrimination by allowing advertisers to exclude people they don’t want seeing their housing ads.

The charges come less than a week after Facebook said it would overhaul its ad-targeting systems to prevent discrimination in housing, credit and employment ads as part of a legal settlement with a group that includes the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Fair Housing Alliance.

OPIOID LAWSUIT-NEW YORK

NY opioid lawsuit hits billionaire family behind OxyContin

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is suing the billionaire family behind Oxycontin, alleging the drugmaker fueled the opioid crisis by putting hunger for profits over patient safety. The state amended a pending lawsuit against Purdue Pharma to add members of its controlling Sackler family as defendants and expanded the lawsuit to include five other companies that produce opioid painkillers and four distributors.

New York’s announcement comes two days after Purdue and the Sacklers agreed to pay $270 million to Oklahoma, the first settlement stemming from a wave of nearly 2,000 lawsuits that the company says could push it into bankruptcy.

New York seeks penalties and damages that could total tens of millions of dollars. It wants the defendants to endow a fund to curb the epidemic.

Purdue has denied any wrongdoing.

RIDE HAILING-PROFITABILITY

Ride-hailing giants face bumpy road to profitability

NEW YORK (AP) — Ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft have redefined what we expect from transportation. But can the companies turn their popularity into profits? Lyft stock begins trading on the Nasdaq Friday.

But while both companies are growing fast, they are losing money just as quickly and face significant challenges to profitability. Last quarter, Uber lost $865 million while Lyft lost $249 million.

Both are hinging future profitability on the development of autonomous vehicles, which lower driver expenses but could take many years to reach mass adoption.

Other unprofitable companies have pulled off high-profile IPOs despite questions around their money-making ability and a few more are expected to go public this year, including Uber.

SOUTH DAKOTA-KEYSTONE XL OIL PIPELINE

S.D. law aimed at potential protests against the Keystone XL pipeline

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Governor has signed into law a pair of bills aimed at potential protests against the planned Keystone XL oil pipeline.

The Governor called the bills a “proactive approach” that could be the “next generation model” for energy infrastructure projects.

The bills seek to prevent disruptive demonstrations like those against the Dakota Access pipeline that cost North Dakota millions and led to hundreds of arrests.

They require pipeline companies to help pay extraordinary expenses such as the cost of policing during protests and allow officials to pursue money from demonstrators who encourage violence.

The pro-pipeline GAIN Coalition says the legislation provides “clarity about what crosses the line.”

The American Civil Liberties Union and American Indian tribes say the Governor’s approach will stifle free speech.

