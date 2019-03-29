FINANCIAL MARKETS

Shanghai leads gains in Asia as China-US talks resume

SINGAPORE (AP) — Mainland Chinese markets led Asian indexes higher today, as the U.S. and China kicked off a fresh round of trade talks in Beijing.

The Shanghai Composite index advanced 2.9 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1 percent. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.6 percent.

Advertisement

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.8 percent.

Thursday on Wall Street, traders shrugged off a discouraging announcement by the Commerce Department. It said U.S. economic growth had slowed sharply in the last three months of 2018 to an annual rate of just 2.2 percent, due to weakness in consumer spending, business investment, government spending and housing.

Most indexes finished higher, as bond yields rose and financial, technology and industrial stocks climbed. The broad S&P 500 index was 0.4 percent higher at 2,815.44. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gained 0.4 percent to 25,717.46. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.3 percent to 7,669.17 and the Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 0.8 percent to 1,535.10.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Business and economic reports scheduled for release today

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department releases its report on personal income and spending for February today.

Commerce will also release a report on new home sales in February.

CHINA-US-TRADE TALK

China, US trade negotiators resume talks in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — Trade negotiators from China and the U.S. are resuming talks to try to resolve their tariff dispute over China’s technology ambitions.

Representatives of both sides arrived Friday morning at a government guest house in western Beijing where they posed for photos but did not comment about the state of negotiations in front of reporters.

President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the talks last week, saying, “we’re getting very close.” The chief American envoy, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, said this week questions about details and enforcement remained.

Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin attended a working dinner Thursday night with their Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, who is to travel to Washington next week. Talks are due to last the entire day Friday.

CHINA-HUAWEI

Huawei says 2018 sales top $100B despite US pressure

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei (WAH’-way) says its 2018 sales surged above $100 billion, though sales of network equipment were flat amid U.S. warnings to other governments that its telecom technology is a security risk.

Huawei Technologies Ltd. said Friday that sales rose 19.5 percent over 2017 to 721.2 billion yuan ($105.2 billion). That was driven by double-digit gains for its consumer and enterprise units, while the company said sales to phone and internet carriers were unchanged at 294 billion yuan ($62.3 billion).

Huawei, the biggest global maker of switching gear used by phone and internet companies, denies U.S. accusations it facilitates Chinese spying.

U.S. pressure on American allies to shun Huawei threatens to hamper its access to markets as carriers prepare to invest billions of dollars in fifth-generation, or 5G, technology.

LYFT IPO

Lyft prices IPO at $72 a share, valuing company at $24B.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lyft set the price for its stock at $72 per share late Thursday, setting the stage for the ride-hailing pioneer’s hotly anticipated stock market debut.

The price is at the high end of revision Lyft made after high investor demand prompted the company to increase its initial goal of fetching $62 to $68 for each of the nearly 31 million shares sold in the IPO.

The price sets Lyft’s market value at $24 billion, which will quickly change today after the shares start trading on the Nasdaq exchange.

WELLS FARGO-CEO STEPS DOWN

Wells Fargo CEO Sloan steps down after rocky tenure

NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo’s CEO Tim Sloan stepped down Thursday after a rocky tenure during which the deeply troubled bank dealt with a seemingly unending wave of scandals.

Sloan said in a statement he will give up his roles as CEO, president and member of the bank’s board of directors effective immediately. He will retire from the bank completely on June 30.

Sloan’s led the banking giant for less than four years. A longtime insider, Sloan was chosen to replace outgoing CEO John Stumpf, who resigned after Wells Fargo employees were found to have opened millions of bank accounts fraudulently in order to meet unrealistic sales goals.

Sloan was the bank’s chief financial officer under Stumpf. He has said he had no knowledge of the bank’s bad practices.

FACEBOOK-HOUSING DISCRIMINATION

US charges Facebook with high-tech housing discrimination

NEW YORK (AP) — The federal government is charging Facebook with high-tech housing discrimination for allegedly allowing advertisers to systematically exclude groups such as non-Christians, immigrants and minorities from seeing ads for houses and apartments.

The civil charges filed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development could cost the social network millions of dollars in penalties and strike at the heart of Facebook’s business model — its vaunted ability to deliver ads with surgical precision.

In a statement, Facebook expressed surprise over the charges, saying it has been working with HUD to address its concerns and has taken steps to prevent discrimination, including eliminating thousands of ad-targeting options last year that could be misused by advertisers.

CHICK-FIL-A-INVESTIGATION-TEXAS

Texas AG investigating Chick-fil-A’s exclusion at airport

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he’s investigating a decision to exclude Chick-fil-A from an airport concession contract over opposition to the fast-food chain owners’ record on LGBT issues.

Thursday’s announcement comes after the San Antonio City Council voted last week to block Chick-fil-A from opening a location in a revamped airport terminal.

Paxton told city councilmembers that his office will examine whether the city’s action was unlawful. He called it a “discriminatory decision” based on the religious beliefs of the chain’s owners.

The Atlanta-based fast-food chain has faced opposition elsewhere over donating millions over the years to groups that oppose same-sex marriage. Paxton has made religious freedom battles a focus of his office since being elected in 2014.

MICHIGAN PIPELINE

Enbridge criticizes Michigan pipeline opinion

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Canadian pipeline company Enbridge says it’s “surprised and disappointed” by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s finding that a law authorizing construction of an oil pipeline tunnel beneath the waterway linking Lakes Huron and Michigan is unconstitutional.

Nessel issued her opinion Thursday. Afterward, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered state agencies to take no further actions under the law that the Republican-led Legislature enacted in December.

Enbridge chief legal officer Bob Rooney says the company worked in good faith with Michigan on the tunnel project.

Republican state Rep. Triston Cole of Mancelona says the opinion is “flimsy” and that Nessel “split legal hairs.”

Environmentalists are praising Nessel and Whitmer and calling for the shutdown of Enbridge’s Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac.

TRUMP-SAUDI ARABIA

US approves deals to share nuclear tech with Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Energy Secretary Rick Perry says he has approved six applications for U.S. companies to sell nuclear power technology and provide assistance to Saudi Arabia.

Perry told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday that the Energy Department has approved 37 nuclear applications since January 2017, including nine in the Middle East. Besides the six to Saudi Arabia, two were approved for Jordan.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia asked if the applications were approved after Oct. 2, when Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, lived in Virginia.

Perry said he did not know the specific dates.

Lawmakers from both parties have expressed concerns that Saudi Arabia could develop nuclear weapons if the U.S. technology is transferred without proper safeguards.

AMERICAN AIRLINES-VENEZUELA

American Airlines suspends service to Venezuela indefinitely

NEW YORK (AP) — American Airlines is indefinitely suspending flights to Venezuela as political turmoil and unrest continues to grip the country.

Airline spokeswoman Martha Pantin said Thursday that the airline will try to resume service when conditions are right but has no timetable for doing so.

On March 15, American announced it was suspending its two daily flights from Miami to Caracas and one from Miami to Maracaibo through April 1. The airline acted after its pilots’ union told members not to operate flights to Venezuela because of safety concerns.

American was the last U.S. airline flying to Venezuela.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.