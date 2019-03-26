Listen Live Sports

US ratchets up dispute with Venezuela’s Maduro at WTO body

March 26, 2019 11:38 am
 
GENEVA (AP) — The United States has blocked a meeting of the World Trade Organization’s dispute body, gumming up its operations over the Trump administration’s refusal to recognize the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.

The U.S. delegation refused to approve the agenda of the Dispute Settlement Body that was to take up several issues on Tuesday, including a Venezuelan effort to lift U.S. sanctions and measures against Maduro’s government and entourage.

Approval of the DSB agenda requires consensus. Such a postponement is rare, and the move amounts to a new U.S. tactic to try to ratchet up pressure against Maduro’s government.

The United States and dozens of other countries mostly in Latin America and Europe, have recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s acting president.

