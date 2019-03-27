Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
US seeks UN sanctions against Pakistan group head for attack

March 27, 2019 3:47 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is seeking to put the head of a Pakistan-based militant group blamed by India for a Feb. 14 suicide attack that killed 40 Indian soldiers in Kashmir on the U.N. sanctions blacklist.

A draft resolution circulated to Security Council members Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press would impose a travel ban and freeze the assets of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar.

It would also condemn “in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly suicide bombing” in the Indian-held portion of Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of 40 paramilitary soldiers and the wounding of dozens of others.

The draft resolution says a member of Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack which raised tensions between India and Pakistan and led to an Indian retaliatory airstrike inside Pakistan.

