Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US senator’s $580,000 jury award upheld in Kentucky

March 21, 2019 6:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has denied a request for a new trial from a man who a jury said should pay more than $580,000 to U.S. Sen. Rand Paul for injuries Paul suffered when he was tackled by the man.

The Daily News of Bowling Green reports Special Judge Tyler Gill rejected a motion Thursday from Rene Boucher’s lawyer and said the jury award wasn’t excessive considering Boucher’s conduct and Paul’s injuries.

Gill presided over a civil trial between the two neighbors in January in Bowling Green.

The Republican senator suffered multiple broken ribs and contracted pneumonia after being tackled in his yard in 2017.

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Gill also rejected arguments that Paul tried to provoke Boucher over yard waste and that Paul failed to quantify the amount of damages he sought.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Graduating sailors stand in formation

Today in History

1970: Nixon bans cigarette advertising on TV and radio

Get our daily newsletter.