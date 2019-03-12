Listen Live Sports

Virginia’s unemployment rate steady at 2.8 percent

March 12, 2019 5:59 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s unemployment rate has held steady at 2.8 percent for six months.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced Monday that the rate remained unchanged in January.

According to the governor’s office, Virginia has the sixth lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the country. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the U.S. in January was 4 percent.

Virginia gained 23,700 jobs in January. The biggest increase was in leisure and hospitality services, which saw an increase of 7,000 jobs. The public sector grew by 500 jobs in Virginia.

