W.Va. sergeant at arms accused of racist remark resigns

March 1, 2019 7:02 pm
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia House of Delegates sergeant at arms has resigned after an accusation that she made an Islamophobic remark.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw announced the resignation of Sergeant at Arms Anne Lieberman in a motion on the House floor Friday evening.

Earlier in the day, lawmakers were condemning an activist group’s anti-Muslim flyers and posters that were displayed outside the House chamber during a “WV GOP Day” at the legislature. It wasn’t immediately clear who invited the group.

Democratic Del. Michael Angelucci told his counterparts on the House floor that at some point Lieberman said all Muslims are terrorists.

Lieberman declined to comment when reached by phone by The Associated Press.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has issued a statement calling on state leaders to denounce the remarks.

