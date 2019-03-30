Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Warren, Castro say they believe woman’s claim about Biden

March 30, 2019 11:03 pm
 
STORM LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Some Democratic presidential candidates expressed support Saturday for the Nevada political candidate who alleged former Vice President Joe Biden kissed her on the back of her head in 2014. But they didn’t say it disqualifies Biden from joining the race.

Speaking to reporters in Iowa, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro said they believed Lucy Flores. She wrote in New York magazine that she felt uncomfortable with her interactions with Biden.

Warren and Castro said it’s up to Biden to decide whether he should join the race.

Biden spokesman Bill Russo said in a statement that Biden doesn’t remember kissing Flores.

The rally’s organizer, Henry R. Munoz III, said in a statement Saturday that he spoke to several key people and staff who attended the rally and that they “do not believe that circumstances support allegations that such an event took place.”

