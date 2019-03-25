Listen Live Sports

Weld still thinking of challenging Trump post-Mueller report

March 25, 2019 2:14 pm
 
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld says the Mueller report hasn’t changed his thinking about challenging President Donald Trump in the Republican primary.

Weld said Monday during an appearance in Concord, New Hampshire: “I wasn’t really counting on the president getting caught in the soup.”

Weld says special counsel Robert Mueller did a great job with his “customary thoroughness” and added that the whole report should be made public.

The former Republican governor and 2016 Libertarian nominee for vice president is exploring a primary contest against Trump. Weld has yet to announce a final decision but has said one will come this spring.

Weld says Trump will likely belittle him if he officially challenges the president.

Weld says, “I’m not going to sit there and be a punching bag.”

