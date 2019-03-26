Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Wisconsin officials await ruling on laws limiting governor

March 26, 2019 10:17 am
 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin officials are waiting for a pair of courts to decide whether laws that Republicans passed last year limiting the powers of the new Democratic governor and attorney general.

Lawmakers passed the measures in a lame-duck session in December, before Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul took office.

A Dane County judge blocked the laws Thursday, ruling that lawmakers convened illegally when they passed them. Attorneys for Republicans are asking the 3rd District Court of Appeals to put that ruling on hold pending appeal. That decision could come any moment.

Another Dane County judge is expected to decide Tuesday whether to block the laws in response to union arguments that they violate the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches.

