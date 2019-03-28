Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Witness says ‘Joe Exotic’ sold hybrid cat to fund plot

March 28, 2019 9:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man has testified that he took $3,000 from a former zookeeper and Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate to kill a woman in Florida and promised he’d “cut her head off.”

The Oklahoman reports that Allen Glover testified Wednesday in the Oklahoma City trial of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, known as “Joe Exotic.” Prosecutors have accused Maldonado-Passage of trying to arrange the killing of Carole Baskin, the founder of an animal sanctuary who criticized Maldonado-Passage’s treatment of animals. Baskin was not harmed.

Glover says he accepted the cash but never intended to go through with the plan. Glover also testified that Maldonado-Passage got the cash by selling a liliger cub, which is a hybrid lion-liger cat that Maldonado-Passage bred at his zoo.

Maldonado-Passage has argued that he was set up.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.