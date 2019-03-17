Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Woman sentenced to 25 years in Oklahoma officer’s death

March 17, 2019 12:08 pm
 
SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — A woman convicted of second-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of an Oklahoma police officer has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Pottawatomie County court records indicate that 24-year-old Brooklyn Danielle Williams was found guilty on Feb. 1 in the March 26, 2017, death of 22-year-old Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney.

Williams was convicted by a jury that recommended she serve 25 years in prison. She was formally sentenced on Friday.

Williams was driving a car carrying 37-year-old Byron James Shepard when Terney stopped her for a traffic violation. Authorities say Shepard ran when Terney learned of an arrest warrant against him, and they shot each other. Terney died the following day.

Shepard’s trial is scheduled for October. He’s charged with first-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.

