Yemeni spokesman says rebels seek to ignite Hodeida fighting

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s rebels are igniting more conflict by their refusal to give up control of the key port city of Hodeida, the focus of months of U.N.-brokered talks, a government spokesman said.

Renewed fighting in Hodeida would risk severing the main passage for humanitarian aid to the rest of the country, including northern Yemen, a heartland of the rebels known as Houthis.

Rageh Badi, spokesman for the internationally recognized Yemen government, denounced remarks by senior rebel leader Mohammed Ali al-Houthi who earlier this week told The Associated Press that the Saudi-led coalition, which backs the government side in the conflict, is trying to change the terms of the agreement struck last year in Sweden and that a rebel withdrawal would therefore be “impossible.”

Badi told reporters at a press conference Wednesday in the southern city of Aden that such remarks could set off renewed fighting in Hodeida, the key entry point for international aid to the war-torn country, and violate the tentative peace agreement reached by the two sides in Sweden.

Advertisement

The remarks are a “renunciation of the Hodeida agreement and a declaration of war,” Badi said, urging the U.N. to step up pressure on the rebels to prevent another “explosion of the situation” in Hodeida. Otherwise, renewed fighting is just a “few days” away, he added.

The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of the capital, Sanaa, by the Iranian-backed Houthis. The Saudi-led coalition allied with the government has been fighting the Houthis since March 2015.

The last round of peace talks in Sweden offered a glimpse of hope after the sides agreed to withdraw their forces from Hodeida. They remained, however, divided over who will run it once they pull out. The U.N.-brokered deal was vague, saying a “local force” would take over without specifying who would lead it.

Badi said the government fears the Houthis are using the current Hodeida cease-fire to dig in and plant land mines ahead of another round of fighting.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.