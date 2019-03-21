Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Yemeni spokesman says rebels seek to ignite Hodeida fighting

March 21, 2019 3:56 am
 
2 min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s rebels are igniting more conflict by their refusal to give up control of the key port city of Hodeida, the focus of months of U.N.-brokered talks, a government spokesman said.

Renewed fighting in Hodeida would risk severing the main passage for humanitarian aid to the rest of the country, including northern Yemen, a heartland of the rebels known as Houthis.

Rageh Badi, spokesman for the internationally recognized Yemen government, denounced remarks by senior rebel leader Mohammed Ali al-Houthi who earlier this week told The Associated Press that the Saudi-led coalition, which backs the government side in the conflict, is trying to change the terms of the agreement struck last year in Sweden and that a rebel withdrawal would therefore be “impossible.”

Badi told reporters at a press conference Wednesday in the southern city of Aden that such remarks could set off renewed fighting in Hodeida, the key entry point for international aid to the war-torn country, and violate the tentative peace agreement reached by the two sides in Sweden.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

The remarks are a “renunciation of the Hodeida agreement and a declaration of war,” Badi said, urging the U.N. to step up pressure on the rebels to prevent another “explosion of the situation” in Hodeida. Otherwise, renewed fighting is just a “few days” away, he added.

The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of the capital, Sanaa, by the Iranian-backed Houthis. The Saudi-led coalition allied with the government has been fighting the Houthis since March 2015.

The last round of peace talks in Sweden offered a glimpse of hope after the sides agreed to withdraw their forces from Hodeida. They remained, however, divided over who will run it once they pull out. The U.N.-brokered deal was vague, saying a “local force” would take over without specifying who would lead it.

Badi said the government fears the Houthis are using the current Hodeida cease-fire to dig in and plant land mines ahead of another round of fighting.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.