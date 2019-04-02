Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
2 Chinese pandas arrive in Denmark

April 5, 2019 4:29 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two pandas have arrived at Copenhagen Zoo from China.

The animal park’s vice director Bengt Holst says male Zing Er and female Mao Sun were doing fine, adding it was “his greatest moment in his 36 years” with the zoo.

The pandas, from China’s southwestern city of Chengdu, arrived Thursday evening in cargo containers at Copenhagen’s airport. They were driven to a new 160 million-kroner ($24.2 million) Panda House. The enclosure will open to the public on April 11, a day after Queen Margrethe, among others, inaugurates it.

Denmark is the latest country to receive the gifts as part of China’s “panda diplomacy.” Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen visited China in May and saw the pandas, considered to be symbols of Chinese cultural and political power.

