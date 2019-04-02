Listen Live Sports

2-week sit-in over police, ICE continues at Johns Hopkins

April 14, 2019 11:05 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Johns Hopkins University students are continuing their protests over the possibility of a private police force and the school’s contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Baltimore Sun reports that protests and daily sit-ins started April 3. A Facebook post indicates the group called Hopkins Coalition Against ICE continued its protests this weekend.

The protests began after lawmakers passed a bill allowing the school to create its own police force. Hopkins also has three contracts with ICE totaling more than $1.7 million, all of which are set to expire this year.

In a post on Facebook, students again called on university President Ronald Daniels to respond to their demands. Daniels has previously rejected demands to end the ICE contracts, saying the university is protecting academic freedom.

