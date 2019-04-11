Listen Live Sports

2020 hopeful Castro holds Trump counter rally in San Antonio

April 11, 2019 1:57 am
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro is using President Donald Trump’s visit to his hometown as a chance to give a jolt to his campaign.

Castro held a rally in San Antonio on Wednesday night, hours after Trump was in town for a fundraiser. Castro was San Antonio mayor for five years and has made immigration a central part of his 2020 bid.

He ripped Trump’s hard-line immigration policies as “downright stupid” and told supporters his campaign stood for compassion.

Castro is still trying to get a foothold in a crowded Democratic field. He says he hasn’t yet reached 65,000 donors, which is one of the criteria used to qualify for the first Democratic debates. Candidates can also get on stage by reaching 1 percent approval in three recognized polls.

