The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
4 Greenpeace activists board oil rig in Arctic Norway

April 29, 2019 4:14 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Greenpeace says four of its members have boarded an oil rig belonging to Norway’s largest oil and gas company off the northernmost part of the country to protest drilling in the pristine Arctic by the state-owned company.

Activist Karianne Andersen says the action is “to tell Norway’s government that if we are to keep our planet livable for the next few years, then we must stop looking for new oil.”

The activists from Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Germany boarded Equinor’s rig West Hercules off the town of Hammerfest, north of Tromsoe, Monday.

There was no immediate reaction from Equinor or Norwegian police.

Norway, with its offshore oil installations, is one of the world’s largest exporters of oil and gas.

