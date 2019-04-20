Listen Live Sports

Activist: Sudan protest leaders meet with military rulers

April 20, 2019 12:26 pm
 
KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — A Sudanese activist says leaders of the protest movement are holding talks with the military council.

Ahmed Rabie, a leader at the Sudanese Professionals Association which is behind the protests, tells The Associated Press that Saturday’s meeting is the third that they have with the new rulers since the military ousted President Omar al-Bashir earlier this month.

Rabie says they want to speed up the transition of power to a civilian government that would rule for four years.

Sudan’s military ousted al-Bashir following four months of street protests against his rule, then appointed a military council it says will rule for no more than two years while elections are organized.

Protesters fear the army, dominated by al-Bashir appointees, will cling to power or select one of its own to succeed him.

