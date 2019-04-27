Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Air Force plans combat exercise, weapons evaluation in Utah

April 27, 2019 12:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (AP) — The U.S. Air Force will conduct a large training exercise and a weapons evaluation in Utah in coming weeks.

Hill Air Force Base officials said Saturday that the 388th and 419th fighter wings based at Hill and equipped with F-16 fighters will conduct the simulated combat exercise Tuesday and Wednesday with F-16 units from Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico and Kunsan Air Base in Korea.

Officials said pilots will take off in waves to simulate a large-scale engagement with enemy aircraft.

The Combat Hammer weapons evaluation is scheduled May 6-17 at the Utah Test and Training Range and will include F-35As from Hill, F-16s from Kunsan, F-16s from Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina and A-10s from Moody Air Force Base in Georgia.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.