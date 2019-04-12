Airmen to honor last WWII Doolittle Raider at Texas service

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Hundreds of airmen will line the main entrance of an Air Force base in Texas to salute as the family of the last of the 80 Doolittle Tokyo Raiders arrives for his memorial service.

Retired Lt. Col. Richard “Dick” Cole died Tuesday in San Antonio at the age of 103. The Air Force on Friday released details for a memorial being held on April 18 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.

The memorial is being held on the 77th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid during World War II.

On April 18, 1942, Cole was mission commander Jimmy Doolittle’s co-pilot in the U.S. attack on Japan less than five months after the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor.

Advertisement

Cole, an Ohio native, will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.