The Associated Press
 
Alabama seeks new execution date for inmate spared by clock

April 15, 2019 7:51 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is seeking a new execution date for an inmate who was spared last week when the clock struck midnight before a divided U.S. Supreme Court said the lethal injection could proceed.

The state on Monday asked the Alabama Supreme Court to schedule an execution for 46-year-old Christopher Lee Price.

A federal judge postponed Price’s lethal injection last week. The high court overturned the stay, but the decision came about two hours after the warrant scheduling his execution automatically expired at midnight.

The state asked the court to set an execution on April 25 or May 2 in the “interests of justice” and set aside a rule requiring 30 days’ notice.

Price was convicted in the 1991 stabbing death of pastor Bill Lynn.

