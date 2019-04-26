Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Alderwoman chosen to fill seat held by former House speaker

April 26, 2019 9:52 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A panel has chosen an Annapolis alderwoman to fill a vacancy in the Maryland House of Delegates after the death of House Speaker Michael Busch earlier this month.

The Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee chose Shaneka Henson late Thursday night.

The committee selected Henson from 14 candidates who applied. The vote was 11-1.

The panel will send Henson’s nomination to Gov. Larry Hogan to make the appointment official.

A special session of the General Assembly is scheduled for next week to choose a new speaker of the House.

