Archives says someone started fire outside DC building

April 26, 2019 2:52 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Someone tried to light on fire the Washington, D.C. building that keeps the U.S. Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the National Archives said Friday.

A statement issued by the agency that keeps America’s records said no one was hurt, but an exterior wall was damaged.

At around 8 p.m. Thursday night, the arsonist placed a gas container against the building on Pennsylvania Avenue and lit it on fire. Security officers discovered the blaze and tried to put it out. Their effort was not immediately successful, but firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, the statement said.

The archives released surveillance video showing a person wearing dark pants and a dark jacket over a light-colored shirt with the hood up. The person walked to the wall, crouched down and then ran away.

