Arizona House votes to repeal HIV/AIDS instruction law

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on a move by Arizona lawmakers to repeal a law barring HIV education that “promotes a homosexual lifestyle.” (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

The Arizona House has approved the repeal of a 1991 law barring HIV and AIDS instruction that “promotes a homosexual lifestyle” following the filing of a lawsuit by LGBT groups.

Wednesday’s action sends the measure to the Senate and comes a day after Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich declined to join in defending the suit filed last month against the state’s Board of Education and schools chief.

The 1991 law also prohibits HIV and AIDS instruction that “portrays homosexuality as a positive alternative lifestyle” or “suggests that some methods of sex are safe methods of homosexual sex.”

The lawsuit says the law stigmatizes LGBT students.

Republican state Rep. T.J. Shope sponsored the repeal amendment and called the law “antiquated.”

Gay legislators celebrated the legislation in emotional, sometimes deeply personal speeches.

