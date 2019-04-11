Listen Live Sports

Arkansas governor’s nephew faces new corruption charges

April 11, 2019 2:58 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas lawmaker who is Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s nephew has been indicted and accused of accepting bribes from a Missouri nonprofit in a widening federal corruption probe that’s already ensnared several state legislators over the past two years.

Former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson and two former executives of Springfield-based Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc. face multiple counts in an indictment unsealed Thursday. The three are accused of taking part of a multi-million-dollar public corruption scheme that involved elected officials in Arkansas and Missouri.

Hutchinson pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday morning. Hutchinson already faced separate federal charges that he spent campaign funds on personal expenses. He has also pleaded not guilty in that case.

Seven former Arkansas lawmakers have been ensnared in corruption investigations since January 2017.

