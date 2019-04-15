Listen Live Sports

August sentencing for man who mailed bombs to Trump critics

April 15, 2019 5:35 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida man who pleaded guilty to sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump will be sentenced in August rather than September.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff on Monday set an Aug. 5 date to determine the penalty for Cesar Sayoc after his lawyer said Sayoc was anxious to know the outcome.

The 57-year-old Sayoc could face life in prison for spreading terror in the days leading up to the midterm election last year.

Sayoc has been held without bail since his late-October arrest outside a South Florida auto parts store.

Authorities say he targeted numerous Democrats, including former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and CNN.

No bombs exploded.

Sayoc said he meant to “scare and intimidate” but not to injure anyone.

