Australia works to repatriate terrorist’s 3 children

Australia’s prime minister says his government is working with international aid workers to repatriate three orphaned Australian children of a convicted terrorist from a Syrian refugee camp.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that Australia will only help the children of extremists return from the war zones of Syria and Iraq.

Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported the three survivors of former Islamic State group fighter Khaled Sharrouf’s five children contacted their Sydney grandmother Karen Nettleton last month.

The grandmother traveled to a Syrian refugee camp where the grandchildren aged 17, 16 and 8 have been since they fled the Islamic State group.

The eldest grandchild is pregnant and has her own two children with her.

