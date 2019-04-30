Listen Live Sports

Australian quits anti-Muslim party over strip club video

April 30, 2019 1:40 am
 
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A candidate in Australia’s upcoming general election has quit his anti-Muslim political party after video of him groping and propositioning dancers in a U.S. strip club was broadcast on national television.

Steve Dickson had been Queensland state president of the One Nation Party and a Senate candidate in May 18 elections.

The 56-year-old resigned from the party after Nine Network television on Monday night broadcast his antics in the Washington, D.C., club in September that were secretly videoed by Al Jazeera.

The Qatar-owned broadcaster said it did not give consent to Nine Network to broadcast the video.

An Al Jazeera documentary broadcast in March reported that Dickson and another One Nation official flew to the United States for meetings with pro-gun interests seeking money to undermine Australian gun laws.

