Bernie Sanders says he will release tax returns by Monday

April 9, 2019 4:20 pm
 
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says he will release 10 years of his tax returns before April 15.

Sanders had been promising to release a decade’s worth of tax returns for more than a month. He declined to do so during the 2016 presidential race, but the issue has taken on new significance as House Democrats try to force President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

In an interview last week, Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir said the senator and his wife, Jane, wanted to finish their 2018 taxes first.

Several of Sanders’ rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination have already released their 2018 tax returns. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York have both released a decade of their own returns.

