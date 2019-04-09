Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Big turnout at funeral for trooper killed by errant tire

April 9, 2019 11:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Law enforcement officers from New England and Canada are attending a funeral for a Maine State Police detective who died while assisting a driver.

Detective Ben Campbell was fatally injured when a tire dislodged from a logging truck and struck him while he was outside his vehicle Wednesday alongside Interstate 95.

About 3,000 people were in the crowd Tuesday.

The Cross Insurance Arena was silent except for the sound of footsteps as troopers and others filed in. Outside, fire boats in Portland Harbor blasted water skyward in salute.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The 31-year-old Campbell was known for a friendly smile.

He was headed to a training event when he stopped to help the driver. He died at a Bangor hospital. Survivors include his wife and a baby.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.