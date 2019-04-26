Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Brazil bank ad featuring blacks, transgender taken off air

By Ms-pp
April 26, 2019 5:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A bank commercial that featured a transgender woman and several young blacks has been removed after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro intervened.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain with a long history of disparaging comments about minorities and gays, took office Jan. 1. Since then, he has frequently weighed into cultural wars.

In a statement to The Associated Press Friday, Banco do Brasil said the ad was taken off air after Bolsonaro spoke with the state-run bank’s president, Rubem Novaes. The statement said the director of marketing had been fired, but did not provide further details.

The president’s office declined comment.

Advertisement

Set to music, the ad shows several Brazilians going about their day.

News of the ad’s removal comes a day after Bolsonaro reportedly said Brazil should not become a “gay paradise.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.