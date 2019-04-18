Listen Live Sports

Brazil farmer arrested again in American missionary’s murder

April 18, 2019 3:22 pm
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police in Brazil have again arrested a farmer convicted of ordering the 2005 assassination of American missionary Dorothy Stang.

Regivaldo Pereira Galvão was detained this week after Brazil’s supreme court overruled a May 2018 injunction that had blocked him from serving his sentence in the killing. He was taken to prison Thursday.

Back and forth rulings in the judiciary have mostly kept Galvão out of prison since he was convicted in 2010 of hiring two ranch hands to kill Stang.

She worked as an environmental activist throughout Brazil, often in opposition to powerful agricultural and ranching interests.

The two men shot Stang to death as she was walking to a community meeting to discuss protections for the Amazon. Prosecutors alleged Galvão ordered the killing because of Stang’s activism.

